Larson Electronics Releases a 12 Watt Explosion Proof Mini LED Light

Larson Electronics, an industrial lighting company, has announced the release of a 12 watt explosion proof mini LED light equipped with an adjustable surface mount bracket.

The EXHL-TRN-LE1-LV mini explosion proof light from Larson Electronics produces 1,320 lumens of high-intensity light for illuminating within hazardous areas and potentially explosive work environments. This unit is Class 1 Division 1 rated, NEMA Type 3, 4, 4X, 7 (B, C, D) and 9 (E, F, G) rated, and designed to withstand the rigors of demanding environmental and operating conditions. It can operate in temperatures of -40° Celsius to 60° Celsius, is waterproof to three meters, and resists ingress of dust, dirt, and humidity. This explosion proof light fixture is offered in a choice of spot or flood beam configuration and operates on 12 or 24 volts DC.

This explosion proof light features an adjustable surface mount bracket for seamless control. The included adjustable flat surface bracket has two set screws on the bracket, allowing operations to loosen the mounting bracket, adjust the light’s tilt orientation, and re-tighten to hold the luminaire in position. A single through-hole mounting bolt allows operators to adjust the rotation of the fixture by loosening one bolt. Terminal strips inside the fixture allow the operator to make electrical connections. The wiring is fed through rigid pipe to the ¾” NPT hubs on either side of the fixture and ties in to the fixture’s terminal strips, completing the electrical connection.

“Larson’s new mini explosion proof LED light features a compact, yet powerful design allowing it to fit in the most minuscule spaces,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics. “This low profile, light weight LED light fixture is just what consumers are demanding and it won’t disappoint with its performance.”

