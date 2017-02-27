Larson Electronics Releases an Outdoor Rated DC Transformer This power distribution system is built with a carrying handle that can easily be used as a cord wrap for storing and transporting Past News Releases RSS Larson Electronics Releases a 25...

The TX-1000-DC portable power transformer from Larson Electronics is built to provide operators with a reliable source to step-down 120/240 volt equipment and operate it on 12 or 24 volts DC. This compact power distribution transformer is designed for portability and convenience as well as durability and includes an elevated base platform for protection from standing water and weather proof construction. The transformer is encased within a weatherproof NEMA 3R rated enclosure and produces minimal interference with wireless radio receivers.

The primary input on this unit accepts either 120 or 240 volts AC at 50/60 Hz depending upon configuration, and is connected through a five foot cord with the choice of a general area cord cap. The output from this unit delivers 12 volts DC at 83 amps or 24 volts DC at 41 amps depending upon the unit’s configuration. This heavy duty unit measures 25 inches tall, 14 inches wide and 11 inches deep, is surface mountable, and provides a reliable and low interference low voltage power solution for equipment requiring 12 or 24 volts DC.

“This power distribution system is built with a carrying handle that can easily be used as a cord wrap for storing and transporting,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics. “This unit is equipped with an optional general area cord cap for connection to common wall outlets and offers five feet of cord between the plug and transformer.”

