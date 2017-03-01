Nadia P. Bermudez Through her every action, Nadia exemplifies the ideals of Lawyers Club. We are proud to have her as a shareholder at Klinedinst PC, and so proud that she's been recognized...

Klinedinst shareholder Nadia P. Bermudez has been named the recipient of the 2017 Belva Lockwood Award by the Lawyers Club of San Diego.

With over 1,300 members, Lawyers Club is a specialty bar association founded to advance the status of women in the law and society. The organization established the Belva Lockwood Award in 1985 to recognize members whose contributions to the organization are outstanding. The award is named for Belva Anne Lockwood, who devoted her life to improving the social, economic and political status of women and to advocating equality for all. This prestigious honor is only awarded to one attorney each year.

Ms. Bermudez's leadership within Lawyers Club spans over a decade. In addition to serving as president (2008-2009), Ms. Bermudez also served as Vice President (2007-2008) and Secretary (2005-2006), as well as serving on the Board of Directors from (2005-2009). She also contributed by chairing several committees: Diverse Women's Committee, Endorsements Committee, and Anniversary Dinner Committee.

“Nadia is so deserving of this award," said Heather L. Rosing, Shareholder and CFO of Klinedinst. "She has worked tirelessly advance the status of women in the law and to diversify our legal community. Through her every action, Nadia exemplifies the ideals of Lawyers Club. We are proud to have her as a shareholder at Klinedinst PC, and so proud that she's been recognized in this manner.”

The award will be presented at the Lawyers Club Annual Dinner on June 1, 2017 at the Marriott Marquis in San Diego.

