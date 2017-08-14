Lerner and Rowe Gives Back We are pleased to support Ryan House's efforts and commitment to improve the quality of life of seriously ill children in Arizona and their families.

Lerner and Rowe’s Arizona legal team is proud to sponsor the 13th annual Run for Ryan House on Saturday, October 7th at Riverview Park (2100 West Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa, AZ). Ryan House is the only facility of its kind in Arizona and one of two in the country that offer pediatric care and supportive programs that are focused on relieving symptoms of serious medical conditions in children including prematurity, genetic disorders, neurological disorders, cancer, heart and lung conditions and others. The law firm’s sponsorship will be used to support Ryan House’s unique pediatric palliative care and family-centered programs that help seriously ill children and their families find hope and strength in meeting the demands of everyday life.

“At Lerner and Rowe, our legal team makes it a priority to do our best to improve the quality of life of our clients and local community members. As such, we look to partner and support charitable groups and organization that share our passion to make a difference,” said personal injury attorney Kevin Rowe. “Ryan House is such an organization. We are pleased to support their efforts and commitment to improve the quality of life of seriously ill children in Arizona and their families.”

Ryan House’s programs and services are 100 percent funded by private donations and through sponsorships like Lerner and Rowe’s $5,000 event sponsorship. Please contact Marghan Miller, development director at mamiller(at)ryanhouse(dot)org or (602) 200-0767 for race and sponsorship information.

About Lerner & Rowe

About Ryan House

Ryan House is not just a place; it is a warm and peaceful home that is sustained by community support. Gifts from others make it all possible, from the beautiful care to the innovative environment, to the loving interactions amongst children, families, volunteers and staff. Sustaining this care and growing its impact on families beyond their walls is their privilege and their challenge. Find out more at ryanhouse.org.