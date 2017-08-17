Lusarie and Oest Awarded The Golden Opportunity Network Scholarship

Lusarie and Oest are both honor students with above average GPAs, who both submitted outstanding essays focused on their leadership skills in an entrepreneurial work environment.

Golden Opportunity Network is proud to announce the winners of our annual Golden Opportunity Network Scholarship. The company focuses on alternative solutions that help seniors pay for retirement and fund their golden years with a full range of planning tools to quickly and easily evaluate existing assets – life settlements, reverse mortgages, retained life benefits. The two 2017 scholars are Madison Lusarie, Columbus, GA, and Lukas Oest, Sarasota, FL. Both will be awarded a cash scholarship from Golden Opportunity Network of Westlake, OH for the 2017-18 year.

“Lusarie and Oest are both honor students with above average GPAs, who both submitted outstanding essays focused on their leadership skills in an entrepreneurial work environment. Both are being awarded cost of living scholarships for books, living expenses, and other required fees,” said Stephen Terrell, president, and a twenty-seven year veteran of the life insurance settlement industry.

About the Scholarship

3 Florida State roommates started Golden Opportunity Network. We appreciate the hard work, creative financial strategy and commitment put into acquiring a college degree. The company focuses on solutions that help seniors pay for retirement and fund their golden years with a full range of planning tools to quickly and easily evaluate existing assets. With veteran life settlement professionals adding their entrepreneurial skills to the mix, Golden Opportunity Network is positioned for growth on many levels. We appreciate what it takes to set a goal and achieve it and know that education plays a crucial part developing the creative leadership of tomorrow. The Golden Opportunity Scholarship – is a scholarship designed to reduce the cost of education for students who aspire to be leaders in business and community

About Golden Opportunity Network

With over 25 years of experience helping people use unconventional methods of finding much needed cash, The Golden Opportunity Network brings a completely new holistic approach to assisting and helping our clients better manage their golden years, while keeping and holding their personal information completely confidential. We believe that seniors deserve complete control of who sees and works with their private information and we strive to keep them informed and in control every step of the way on their road to retirement.

The Golden Opportunity Network offers a wide variety of guidance and advice to seniors who want to make the most of their golden years. For more information, contact Stephen E. Terrell at stephen.terrell(at)goldenopportunitynetwork.com or visit http://www.GoldenOpportunityNetwork.com. Learn more about Golden Opportunity.