MaidPro Antioch Makes the East Bay Shine

MaidPro Franchising is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Antioch, CA. Situated northeast of San Francisco, the MaidPro Antioch services the communities of Antioch, Brentwood, Concord, Discovery Bay, Knightsen, and Oakley.

“I'm excited to bring the MaidPro experience to my hometown,” says franchise owner Andrea Davidson. Having grown up in Antioch, Davidson looks forward to running her own business in a community she loves. “My goal is to be the premier cleaning company of the East Bay and to provide my neighbors with customized, professional cleaning services at competitive rates.”

Davidson particularly looks forward helping local families and young professionals spend less time cleaning and more time having fun. A busy mom to three boys, she cherishes quality time with her husband and sons. “Everyone deserves to return to a clean, stress-free home. My goal is to help our clients save time so they can focus on enjoying the things they love.”

In addition to extra time, Davidson is proud to give clients peace of mind. “We offer a 24 Hour Re-Cleaning Guarantee, so your satisfaction is always guaranteed – period,” she says. “Our cleaning PROs are trained to deliver consistent, top quality cleans which Antioch customers will love.”

All MaidPro cleaners are bonded, insured, and thoroughly trained at MaidPro University. Weekly, bi-weekly, monthly and one-time services are available, as are move-in and move-out cleanings. To get a complimentary estimate for housecleaning services from MaidPro Antioch, please call (925) 237-3660 or visit http://www.maidpro.com/antioch-ca.

ABOUT MAIDPRO

MaidPro is a Boston-based franchisor of house cleaning services with over 225 locations in 38 states, the District of Columbia and Canada. The company, which began franchising in 1997, takes pride in its strong owner community, cutting-edge technology and creative marketing. It has been honored with the Franchise Business Review’s Four-Star Rating and Franchise 50 awards every year from 2006 to 2017 for owner satisfaction. MaidPro was honored by Entrepreneur as a Top 500 Franchise and has been awarded by Forbes as a Best Franchise to Buy in 2015 and 2016. The company can be found online at http://www.maidprofranchise.com.

