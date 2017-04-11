Mam Fu's Frozen Entree “Our guests have the option to enjoy our food through dine in, takeout, delivery or catering, it was only natural that we expand into the grocery aisle to add another convenient channel.” - Randy Murphy, Mama Fu's Co-founder & CEO

Mama Fu’s Asian House, Austin’s go-to for Asian comfort food, has released 3 frozen meals in 230 HEB stores throughout the Texas market.

The 20oz frozen entrées (MSRP $8.49) feature three recipes that are not only beloved by the guests of Mama Fu’s restaurants, but offer restaurant quality ingredients and flavors not often seen in the typical frozen Asian fare:



Lemon Sriracha Chicken – Breaded white meat chicken and rice tossed in a spicy sriracha sauce complemented by bright citrus lemon with snow peas, mushrooms and red bell peppers

Basil Chicken – Savory rice noodles and breaded white meat chicken tossed in a spicy brown sauce with red bell pepper, mushroom, onion and accented with aromatic basil

Cashew Chicken – A light brown sauce brings breaded white meat chicken and cashews together with broccoli, red bell peppers, snow peas, and mushrooms to create a mix of savory Asian flavors.

Eddy Patterson, co-founder of Stubb’s Bar-B-Q & Legendary Kitchen teamed up with Mama Fu’s Co-founder & CEO, Randy Murphy, to create the Mama Fu’s frozen line of entrees.

“Just as we did with Stubb’s, we are taking an iconic local brand and introducing it to a wider audience through the grocery aisle,” said Patterson. “Austin is known as a great food town, so local brands like Mama Fu’s have immediate credibility with consumers.”

Mama Fu’s treats guests like family. Every meal is made-to-order using fresh ingredients and Mama Fu’s insists on not skimping on details. All-white meat chicken breast, fresh vegetables, sauces prepared in-house… their searing hot woks create more than food that tastes good, it’s comfort food.

“Our guests have the option to enjoy our food through dine in, takeout, delivery or catering, it was only natural that we expand into the grocery aisle to add another convenient channel,” said Murphy. “Offering a complete meal option in grocery stores allows more families to try us as we continue to open locations throughout Texas. We couldn’t think of a better partner than the team at HEB!”

About Mama Fu’s

Mama Fu’s opened its 1st Austin location in 2006. Starting with that single location in Lakeline, the company has now grown to 25 restaurants domestically and 2 international franchise locations in the AUE. With aggressive plans to open at least 5 more Texas locations in 2017, Mama Fu’s continues to serve Asian comfort food to new communities. For more information, go to http://www.mamafus.com.