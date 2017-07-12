Former CVS Senior Manager, Chris Piccirillo, Joins MarkeTouch Media

Chris Piccirillo I’m in the position to make a major contribution on the mobile and web application team and take the customer’s digital experience to the next level.

MarkeTouch Media is excited to announce the recent hiring of Chris Piccirillo as senior product manager of mobile and web applications. Chris most recently was CVS senior product manager of digital pharmacy. Chris brings several years of project management experience to his new role within MarkeTouch.

In Chris’s previous roles, he led efforts to implement a complete digital pharmacy, including development, innovation, and patient adoption. “Mobile and web are an integral part of MarkeTouch Media’s full-service patient communications offering, and we are thrilled to add a person with Chris’s expertise to lead our team into the future,” says Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Lyle Green. Mobile and web solutions account for as much as 50 percent of patient refill requests and are a key component to increasing patient adherence. Chris was encouraged by MarkeTouch’s digital work on behalf of its clients and is confident he can make an immediate impact stating, “I’m in the position to make a major contribution on the mobile and web application team and take the customer’s digital experience to the next level.”

In addition to Chris’s previous work at CVS, he was employed by the United States Navy for thirteen years as a computer engineer leading multiple domestic and international projects. Chris was responsible for the complete lifecycle of each project from planning to coding and, finally, training. Chris started with MarkeTouch Media on July 3, 2017.

About MarkeTouch Media, LLC.

MarkeTouch Media sends and receives 175 million communications annually on behalf of over 14,000 pharmacy locations across North America. MarkeTouch Media is the only vendor in the pharmacy marketplace offering clients a single source for comprehensive, personalized patient communications including: Outbound Notifications; Central IVR; Pharmacist Connect; Mobile & Web Solutions. MarkeTouch leverages its technology to implement turnkey HOSTED solutions such as Optimum MedSync, Health & Wellness Scheduler; Clinical Solutions and Hospital Discharge Management. MarkeTouch services have assisted its clients increase revenue, operational efficiency and patient adherence since 2003.