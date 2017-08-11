A new online interview summit, “Gods of the Internet”, has tapped the digital marketing world’s biggest movers and shakers. And topping the list of profit makers taking part is Matt Bacak. Chosen as the series’ “God of List Building,” Bacak has been singled out for his contribution to the wealth-building webinar as one of only two replays among all the series’ interviewed gods.

Conceived by Daryl Hill, Marine Corps veteran, former Navy football player, and now entrepreneur, “Gods of the Internet” brings together everyone who is doing something real in the Digital marketing sphere. By picking the brains of the tour de forces who catapulted him and others like him to success, Hill affords his listeners the ability to learn firsthand from Digital Marketing’s most illustrious mentors – without going through all trials and tribulations he had to suffer before discovering them.

“Getting around the right individuals – the influencers – changed everything for me,” explains Hill. And leading the pack among those influencers for Hill was Bacak. “Now, I’m giving my listeners an opportunity to take their business to the next level by leveraging, in one convenient place, the secrets these individuals themselves have employed to achieve unheard-of success.” Collectively, the webinars' interviewees have amassed sales of over $5 billion.

Matt Bacak was chosen for the “Gods of the Internet” series thanks to his legendary status in the email marketing and digital marketing spaces. Over the course of his Digital marketing career, Bacak has helped over 500,000 people unlock the secrets to making money online. Named the 2010 Internet Marketer of the Year, he is a bestselling author with a huge fan base of over 1.2 million people in his niche and has built multi-million-dollar companies from the ground up.

With a track record like that, it’s no wonder his “Gods of the Internet” interview segment was deemed one of the series’ best. “They just informed me that they will be replaying only mine and one other,” Bacak was enthused to learn.

Another “god,” Forbes Riley, is just as enthusiastic about Bacak’s contribution to the webinar summit. Crowned by the press as the “$2 Billion Dollar Host” thanks to the over two $2 billion in sales she has generated on home shopping channels worldwide, she had this to say about Bacak’s interview: “Matt was so exciting [that] my engineer asked how he could be hear more! Brilliant.”

For more information on what makes him a “God of the Internet,” contact Matt Bacak at 404-537-1425. To sign up for access to interviews with all of the contributing gods, including Bacak, visit https://godsoftheinternet.com