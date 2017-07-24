We feel so honored that Pastor Rhen has entrusted us with publishing this book. It is such a personal story, but at the same time, so many people will be able to benefit from his perspective and experience. Past News Releases RSS VitalChurch Ministry Concludes...

Maven Publishing announced recently that it has partnered with Brian H. Rhen, People Development Pastor at Peninsula Covenant Church in Redwood City, California, to publish his book, A Short Walk with Emma.

The book chronicles the life of Rhen’s daughter, Emma Grace, who was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition just days after her birth, and passed away shortly after her second birthday. It also details the powerful practical and spiritual lessons learned by the Rhen family both from Emma herself and from the long grieving process that followed her death.

Rhen wrote the first draft of A Short Walk with Emma almost 15 years ago, soon after Emma’s death, but shared it only with close friends and family. Only recently did he consider publishing the book, realizing the impact his family’s story could have on others who are going through similar trials, and approached Maven Publishing for help in bringing his book from a manuscript to a finished product.

Jessica Dawson, CEO of Maven Publishing said of soon-to-be-released book, “We feel so honored that Pastor Rhen has entrusted us with publishing this book. It is such a personal story, but at the same time, so many people will be able to benefit from his perspective and the things he and his family have learned through the experience of losing a young child.”

Dawson continued, “Even though this book isn’t ‘typical’ of the types of books we publish at Maven Publishing—normally we work with entrepreneurs or other business professionals on books that will help grow their businesses—we wanted to take on this project because we believe it will be a powerful resource for other grieving families. And like the other authors we’ve worked with, Pastor Rhen is a trusted authority in his line of work, with a story to tell.”

The book’s original manuscript will be updated to reflect what has happened in the lives of the Rhen family since the book was first written 15 years ago, and the team from Maven will be collaborating with Rhen to identify parts of the manuscript that need editing or clarification.

About Maven Publishing

Maven Publishing is a boutique writing, editing, and publishing house of non-fiction, making published authors of entrepreneurs, business people, and professionals, who are then superiorly branded and positioned by their book(s).

From financial advisors to CEOs to nutritionists to relationship experts, the team at Maven has worked with all types of busy professionals who should have books, but who don’t have the time to learn the fine details of writing and publishing. Maven works with clients at any stage of the book creation process and makes sure they get to the finish line.

About Pastor Brian H. Rhen

Brian Rhen has served on the pastoral staff of Peninsula Covenant Church in Redwood City, California since 1995. He is currently the People Development Pastor at the church, where he helps individuals and couples discover the best pathway for their lives with God. He earned a Masters of Divinity from Western Seminary.