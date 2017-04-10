Announcing Run & Walk Event to Recognize Clinical Research Volunteers

It is our hope that our members and ACRP 2017 attendees will participate to show appreciation for the clinical trial participants who make new medical treatments and discoveries possible,” says Jim Kremidas, Executive Director of ACRP.

The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP), an independent non-profit organization, is excited to announce the upcoming Medical Heroes Appreciation Run & Walk in Seattle to celebrate volunteers who give the gift of participation in clinical research and to raise awareness about the importance of clinical research in advancing public health.

CISCRP will host a Medical Heroes Appreciation Run & Walk with outreach support from the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP), in conjunction with the ACRP 2017 Meeting & Expo, April 28 – May 2, at the Washington State Convention Center. The event will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 6:30-7:45 a.m. Registration is free, but a donation of $25 or higher is encouraged. To register, visit https://medhero-runwalk-seattle.eventbrite.com.

“Medical Heroes are the millions of people who take part in clinical trials each year to help advance public health and medical knowledge,” remarked CISCRP’s founder and board chair, Ken Getz. “With this event we hope to raise public awareness of and appreciation for these brave and incredible individuals.”

Running and walking enthusiasts, patients, caregivers, clinical research professionals, as well as ACRP members and attendees, are invited to participate in the run & walk event. All proceeds will support clinical research education and outreach programs designed to increase health and clinical research literacy. Also this year, The Greater Gift Initiative is teaming up with CISCRP to offer a vaccine to a child in need, on behalf of every registrant.

“We are proud to support CISCRP’s mission by helping to raise awareness about another Medical Heroes Appreciation Run & Walk during the ACRP 2017 Meeting & Expo. It is our hope that our members and ACRP 2017 attendees will participate to show appreciation for the clinical trial participants who make new medical treatments and discoveries possible,” says Jim Kremidas, Executive Director of ACRP.

Onsite check-in and packet pick-up begins at 6 a.m. and the scenic Run & Walk event will begin at 6:30 a.m. on 7th and Pike, following a brief Medical Heroes Recognition Ceremony. For more information about the event, to volunteer, donate, or to become a sponsor, email ellyngetz(at)ciscrp(dot)org. Questions about event registration should be addressed to Clarissa Budd via phone, 617-725-2750 x321, e-mail medheroevents(at)ciscrp(dot)org, or toll free number 1-877-MED-HERO x321.

**About CISCRP**

CISCRP is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to engaging the public and patients as partners in the clinical research process. CISCRP provides free education and outreach to the general public and patient communities. Visit http://www.CISCRP.org for more information or to support CISCRP.

**About ACRP**

ACRP supports clinical research professionals through membership, training and development, and certification. Founded in 1976, ACRP is a Washington, DC-based nonprofit organization with more than 13,000 members who work in clinical research in more than 70 countries. ACRP’s vision is that clinical research is performed ethically, responsibly, and professionally everywhere in the world. ACRP’s mission is to promote excellence in clinical research. http://www.acrpnet.org

Visit conference.acrpnet.org to learn more about the ACRP 2017 Meeting & Expo.