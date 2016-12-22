Catalyst Healthcare Appoints Michael Halligan as VP Sales

Michael Halligan joins Catalyst Healthcare as Vice President of Sales Catalyst is providing a whole ecosystem for medical adherence, and the fact that this complete offering allows direct communication between pharmacists and patients is going to change the landscape of medication adherence.

Catalyst Healthcare, the leading provider of pharmaceutical adherence solutions, has announced the appointment of Michael Halligan as Vice President of Sales. A knowledgeable sales management leader, Mr. Halligan brings more than 30 years’ experience in the software industry, most recently working with QHR Technologies where he led the sales of electronic medical records software as the Vice President of Business Development. Working closely with Catalyst Founder and CEO, Shane Bishop, along with recently hired COO, Ron Jost, Mr. Halligan will lead Catalyst’s sales approach as the Company continues to grow from the traditional long-term care space into the consumer-driven, patient-focused retail market of medication adherence technologies.

“I have been very interested in the work that Catalyst is doing with their adherence technology and I am excited to be joining the team,” said Mr. Halligan. “It has been said that healthcare is the last industry to incorporate technology in a way that truly improves health outcomes. Many companies are investing money in medical mobile apps that only serve one aspect of healthcare, but with the MyMedTimes™ smart mobile app and spencer™ medication dispenser Catalyst is offering technology that benefits not only pharmacists, but also the actual end user – the patient. Catalyst is providing a whole ecosystem for medical adherence, and the fact that this complete offering allows direct communication between pharmacists and patients is going to change the landscape of medication adherence. This is really what has drawn me to Catalyst.”

MyMedTimes™ is the only completely automated adherence app on the market. Fully integrated with Catalyst’s full suite of software, the app guides patients on which medications to take and when, and the interactive pharmacy dashboard allows pharmacists to monitor outcomes and to intervene with communication if non-adherence becomes an issue. The dashboard also provides data which the pharmacy can use to demonstrate they are tracking adherence and are managing patient compliance. The soon-to-be-released spencer™ advanced in-home medication dispenser is a smart, connected health hub that manages patient medication adherence and connects patients, caregivers and pharmacists via notifications and communications.

“Michael’s experience with sales management in the software industry, and in particular with healthcare software makes him perfectly suited to Catalyst as we expand our offerings in the retail market with our pharmacy software and MyMedTimes™ smart mobile app,” said CEO Shane Bishop. “Michael will focus on the growing patient/consumer retail market of medication adherence, working primarily to integrate Catalyst’s solutions with assisted or independent living facilities. In addition to working with pharmacies to serve that particular market, Michael will also work directly with health insurance organizations to improve medical adherence from that standpoint. Michael is really the ideal fit for Catalyst and I’m extremely pleased to be welcoming him to the team.”

Mr. Halligan is also highly experienced with analytics, reporting and data analysis, and plans to utilize this experience in his role at Catalyst. “With an established user-base, Catalyst will be in a position to promote the availability of data analytics,” said Mr. Halligan. “The assessment of data generated by Catalyst’s adherence solutions will be of great benefit to healthcare and health insurance organizations. We know there are trends in adherence and we will soon have the data to demonstrate a correlation between medication adherence technology and improvements in patient health.”

In addition to the hiring of key staff members Michael Halligan and Ron Jost, 2016 has been full of exciting developments for Catalyst Healthcare. The company has collaborated with McKesson Canada, and also recently entered into a contract to provide its full suite of adherence solutions to Rubicon Pharmacies. As Rubicon serves both retail and long-term care, this contract significantly bolsters Catalyst’s position in the retail marketplace as the company continues strategic expansion of their full-service medication adherence solutions.

