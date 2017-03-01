Digital ReeL v6.5 offers user interface enhancements, updated navigation tools, substantial performance improvements, and user customization options to index fields and full-text search results.

BMI Imaging Systems, a leading provider of microfilm scanning solutions, microfilm scanners and document management solutions, announced today that Digital ReeL v6.5 is available to all customers nationwide.

Digital ReeL is the ideal solution for the permanent preservation and web based viewing of microfilm archives. BMI creates digital replicas of client physical microfilm collections and provides a browser-based viewer so that users can retrieve digital microfilm rolls (or microfiche) from a secure web environment. Full-text search and adjustable grayscale are offered to optimize retrieval and legibility. Digital ReeL is available as an on-premise solution and as a cloud-based offering.

“Many of the Digital ReeL enhancements we continue to make start as direct input from our customer base,” states Brad Gilbert, Vice President of Software Development. “Digital ReeL v6.5 offers user interface enhancements, updated navigation tools, substantial performance improvements, and user customization options to index fields and full-text search results.”

User interface improvements include more screen space for digital record images and a responsive user interface which works better on mobile devices.

In addition to microfilm and microfiche, a new document viewer feature has been added which allows Digital ReeL to display documents scanned from paper in a more flexible format.

Index fields and full-text search have been improved to give users more control when it comes to index field type and the way results are displayed. All index fields are now customizable so that users can edit their index fields directly from the interface rather than opening a support ticket with BMI for assistance. Full-text search results are now sortable via customer-defined fields, decreasing the time spent searching for relevant information.

User annotations have been added to allow certain select users the ability to highlight portions of documents, add text overlays, line out text, and add custom sticky notes.

Each new version of Digital ReeL helps verticals such as government, insurance, energy and education eliminate physical microfilm hassles with a solution that enables anytime and anywhere access to digital microfilm records from the Internet.

Learn more about BMI’s Digital ReeL microfilm scanning solution.

About BMI Imaging

BMI Imaging Systems, Inc. has been at the forefront of the document management industry since 1958, first with microfilm and now with scanned images. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with an additional production and sales facility in Sacramento, BMI serves over 500 commercial companies and government agencies, converting an average of 3 million images per month. BMI consists of 60 production specialists and support staff, many having worked for the company for ten years or more.

BMI has developed a wealth of experience in several vertical markets (e.g. healthcare, government, education) and offers customized document management solutions in a competitive and changing marketplace. Scanning paper documents or physical microfilm is usually the most visible task in achieving a full document solution. Identifying record types, determining indexing methods and leveraging content in existing legacy systems are all skills needed to modernize an agency’s document management systems and processes. BMI’s systems integration team has decades of experience to achieve this goal. Internally developed software tools, over 400 to date, are regularly employed to solve complex image and data challenges. Jobs that require analysis, data extraction, multiple service offerings and custom development are those that separate BMI from other providers.