The dynamic public figures Mike Smith and Jonathan Hay have reached new heights with their brand Smith and Hay. They have now amassed a catalog of over 300 songs with millions upon millions of streams. By the end of this year, they plan on having over 500 songs in their portfolio.

Smith and Hay have upcoming releases across all music genres. The pair dive into the Jazz waters with their August release 'Jazz.' that features several multi-platinum musicians who worked on albums by Quincy Jones and Michael Jackson. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jerome "Bigfoot" Brailey, who co-wrote “Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof off the Sucker)" with George Clinton, plays on many songs on the forthcoming album 'Jazz.'. One of the first singles from the project is titled "Maybe (The Jazz Prequel)" that features newcomers AntiK, Raphael and Iliana Eve. The other single "Andy Cohen" features Grammy Award winner Jerry Hey, who just appeared on John Mayer's newest album 'The Search for Everything' (Columbia Music / Sony).

The prolific Smith and Hay will dive into the Blues genre with the album titled 'Smith Hay and the Blue Notes' due in September. The first two singles released are "Daddy's Little Girl" (featuring Inspectah Deck and Iliana Eve) and "Alibi" (featuring RZA and Chanel Sosa). Both Wu-Tang Clan assisted singles have gained some serious international momentum.

“These songs contain so many dynamic and organic ingredients that one cannot be missing without a major impact on the final project. The artists, producers and instruments work in great synergy.” – Mike Smith

Other releases for the Smith and Hay brand include 15 year old singer Iliana Eve, who is releasing '15 (The Sins of the Father Playlist)' in September. Mike Smith's full-length album 'Pieces of my Soul' is due in October, which he played every instrument and wrote all lyrics and music.

Other highlights for the label this year include the single “Kylie’s Daddy” (featuring 22 Savage, Iliana Eve and Ziggy) which went viral and trended after TMZ broke the song. Kxng Crooked's album "The Ashamed EP" was just recently released and the lead single "Too Ashamed" premiered on Billboard. Rick Rubin's newest artist Kevin Pollari, who is a frequent collaborator with Lil Yachty, was featured on the single "All Alone". Mike Smith and Iliana Eve performed on all the singles, while Jonathan Hay and King Graint spearheaded the productions.

Smith and Hay have several full length albums under their belt including 'Second Thoughts' that features artists like Twista, Royce da 5’9", Dizzy Wright, Madchild, Kool G Rap, and Canibus. Their album 'When Music Worlds Collide' went viral and was featured on Fox News. The album received the 'TIDAL Rising' award from JAY-Z’s streaming service. Eminem's artist Kxng Crooked from Slaughterhouse released 'Sex. Money and Hip-Hop' and 'The Long Beach Crook Playlist' through Smith and Hay. Kanye West's artist Cyhi The Prynce followed suit with the EP 'The Stoned Mountain Playlist'. The World music genre act, the Visionary and the Architect, just released 'Stories for Sandy' which was over two decades in the making.

“Art cannot be rushed or forced. It has to come naturally and when it does, you need to hone in on it and release that creative energy with others around you who have their own vibe and character. This collaboration creates magical sparks aka music.” – Jonathan Hay