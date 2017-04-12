Miniso retail store U.S. debut in Pasadena April 21, 2017 Miniso products—cosmetics, home furnishings, electronics accessories and more—typically retail between $1.99-$20.

Japanese lifestyle retailer, Miniso, plans to open its inaugural U.S. store to the public on Friday, at 12:30PM, followed by grand opening weekend celebration through Saturday, April 22, 2017, featuring a DJ, balloons and giveaways on both days. The new Miniso Pasadena store is located at 88 W. Colorado Blvd. #101 Pasadena, CA 91105, at the corner of Colorado Boulevard and De Lacey Avenue, in Old Town Pasadena.

MINISO PASADENA GRAND OPENING WEEKEND

WHO: Miniso Japanese lifestyle brand

WHAT: Grand Opening Celebration Weekend

WHEN: Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, 2017

WHERE: 88 W. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91105

HOW (RSVP): https://www.facebook.com/events/202268176927683/

FRIDAY 12:30PM to 9:00PM



Taiko Performance

Goodie Bags for the first 200 Customers with Receipt

Premium Miniso Headphones (with $30 minimum purchase) for the first 60 customers

SATURDAY 11:00AM to 9:00PM



Goodie Bags for the first 200 Customers with Receipt

$10 Gift Certificate for the first 100 customers in line that "Like" Miniso USA Facebook page.

Play Chance Game for Great Prizes (First 180 customers with minimum purchase of $30)

Live DJ from Noon to 4PM and free Miniso balloons (while supplies last)

Premium Miniso Headphones (with $30 minimum purchase) for the first 60 customers

Established in September 2013, Miniso is a Japanese variety store that sells a range of stylish lifestyle products. Founded by Miyake Junya, chief designer and Ye Guofu, chief executive officer, MINISO applies the fast fashion concept to deliver designer-quality products, offering customers a shopping experience on par with luxury lifestyle brands, at affordable prices. Miniso products—cosmetics, home furnishings, electronics accessories and more—typically retail between $1.99-$20.

As an industry disruptor, Miniso combines fashion, lifestyle and low prices designed to delight customers at every visit. Miniso attributes its rapid growth to a combination of thoughtfully designed, quality products and a unique shopping experience with broad appeal, especially among savvy Millennial shoppers (18 to 35 year-olds). The company launches new products every seven days, carving a niche for itself as a leader in the fiercely competitive value store sector.

On average, Miniso opens 80 to 100 stores monthly and is anticipated to open 6,000 stores worldwide by 2020, with global revenues of $9 billion (USD). The company has signed agreements in more than 40 countries and regions, including the U.S., Canada, Russia, Singapore, Dubai, Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Macao.

About MINISO

MINISO is a global retail leader that is upending the high-quality, low-cost industry. With more than 1,800 stores around the world and sales revenue of 10B RMB ($1.5B USD) in 2016, Miniso appeals strongly to Millennials, who are both price conscious and sophisticated shoppers. Aesthetics and intelligent design are built into Miniso products, making them intuitive to use. More than 80 percent of the retailer’s products are designed and developed in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and China, countries known for innovation. Not just a brand, MINISO seeks to enrich the lives of its customers by offering a range of products at reasonable prices. For more information, please visit http://miniso.com.

Facebook: https://facebook.com/MinisoLife

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/miniso_us/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Miniso_USA

MINISO COMPANY PROFILE

Corporate Headquarters: Guangzhou, China and Tokyo, Japan

Founders: Miyake Junya, chief designer and Ye Guofu, chief executive officer

Established: 2013

Capital: ¥100M

Revenue: ¥10B ($1.5B USD)

Mission: Elevate the shopping experience by providing unique products at affordable prices

Products: Cosmetics/beauty, home furnishings and décor, jewelry and accessories, electronics accessories