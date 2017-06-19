20 Mobile Marketing Leaders To Present At Virtual Summit June 22, 2017 Mobile marketers, analysts and product experts are vying for space in the competitive app market—building, tracking and analyzing mobile apps they hope will provide seamless brand experiences for their users.

ObservePoint, innovative pioneer in the field of mobile and app data validation, is pleased to announce Mobile Analytics Summit, an online event for the mobile marketing and analytics community, to be held on June 22, 2017 from 11am - 5pm EST.

Mobile Analytics Summit is a free, one-day virtual event that brings together mobile marketing, product and analytics professionals from around the world to learn new skills, discover new solutions and optimize mobile ROI from the comfort and convenience of their own offices.

The event is expected to attract over 3,000 mobile marketing and analytics practitioners, mobile app product owners, and mobile-focused executives and innovators. More than 20 industry experts and thought leaders will be presenting strategies, tactics and best practices to help digital analytics professionals boost the value of their mobile analytics and mobile app investments.

Keynote speakers include:

Krista Seiden, Product Manager of Firebase Analytics at Google

Matt Gellis, Founder and CEO of Keystone Solutions

David DeVisser, Principal Architect at Adobe

Aaron Sawitsky, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Localytics

Chris Sperandio, Product Leader at Segment

“We are excited to have such influential thought-leaders contribute to this important industry event. Digital media time is trending heavily towards mobile, and marketing objectives are leaning in that same direction,” said ObservePoint Vice President of Marketing Chris Baird. “Mobile marketers, analysts and product experts are vying for space in the competitive app market—building, tracking and analyzing mobile apps they hope will provide seamless brand experiences for their users. The Mobile Analytics Summit will bring together some of the brightest minds in the industry to discuss how companies can be successful in their mobile strategies and analytics implementations in this increasingly dominating medium.”

Mobile Analytics Summit also features a selection of breakout sessions, where speakers will discuss topics connected to mobile app QA testing and strategy, mobile user experience, mobile growth and customer acquisition.

Breakout speakers include:

Wesley Hall, Senior Analytics Developer at MaassMedia

John Lovett, Senior Partner at Analytics Demystified

Tim Trefren, Cofounder of Mixpanel, LLC

Chris Slovak, VP Global Solutions at Tealium

Gadi Eliashiv, CEO and Cofounder at Singular

Mark Miller, Senior Analytics Manager at Search Discovery

Grant Simmons, Director of Client Analytics at Kochava

Eric Myers, Senior Analytics Implementation & Management Consultant at Keystone Solutions

Stephen Blake Moore, Senior VP of Global Solutions and Operations at mParticle

Eric Matisoff, Data Science & Analytics Evangelist at Adobe

Moe Kiss, Product Analyst & Digital Analytics at THE ICONIC

Chetan Prasad, Mobile Product Manager at Adobe

Alison Murdock, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Verto Analytics

Michael Becker, Managing Partner, mCordis & The Connected Marketer Institute

Lee Isensee, Mobile & Digital Analytics Evangelist

Amit Kanakrai, Manager of Insights and Optimization at EE Limited

Sun Sneed, Director of Product Management at ObservePoint

Matt Thomas, Product Manager at ObservePoint

Matt Maddox, Director of Education at ObservePoint

Attendees can register for the event at the Mobile Analytics Summit website. Interested parties who cannot attend the live event, can also still register to access the presentations on-demand at their convenience following the day-of event.

