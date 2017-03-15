Study Finds Online Mortgage Leads Are Very Successful for Originators

2016 Mortgage Leads Study

iLeads.com of Newport Beach, California, today announced the completion of a large study of online residential mortgage leads and funding rates. iLeads.com partnered with the LeadsCouncil to conduct this study that analyzed 3 million online mortgage leads.

The results showed that online mortgage leads are very successful for originators and that there is lots of untapped potential. 2016 total actual loan origination in dollars was $34,022,905,154, but the 2016 total potential loan origination in dollars was a whopping $425,903,472,741.

The complete study contains data on total funding volume, total potential funding volume, total revenue, total potential revenue, average loan amount, average funding rate, average time to fund, fundings by loan type, top 10 funding states and percentage change in overall marketing and online origination.

The full study will be available at the LeadsCon Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada and on the LeadsCouncil and iLeads.com websites.

Links to download the study: https://www.ileads.com/study/ and https://www.leadscouncil.com/register/2016-mortgage-leads-funding-study/

LeadsCouncil is an independent association, whose members are companies in the online lead generation industry from buyers to sellers, technology solution providers and investment professionals. All members are united in a common goal of promoting best practices and fostering trust regardless of vertical.

Since 1996, iLeads.com has innovated new and exciting customer acquisition products for real estate, lending, and the insurance industry. At the heart of our company is our massive proprietary database that is updated weekly and contains residential property and ownership data on 99.8% of the households in the United States. We use this data to solve our customer’s problems and are expert at providing smart personalized customer acquisition solutions for our clients ranging from high quality leads to providing sophisticated data and analytic tools and consulting.