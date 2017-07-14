MyTime and Google Team Up for Online Beauty and Fitness Bookings

MyTime's integrations, including Google Search, Google Maps and now Reserve with Google, currently bring our merchants over 25% of their online bookings.

MyTime, the leading cloud-based online scheduling, point of sale, reputation management, and automated marketing application for local business, has partnered with Google to let customers easily book and pay for appointments directly through the web and mobile versions of Google Search, Google Maps and the new Reserve with Google website.

Dan Drew, VP of Engineering at MyTime, said, “We’re very excited to have worked with Google on this project from its earliest stages as an initial launch partner. We’re always looking for new ways to help our merchants succeed, and this program provides some very promising and unique opportunities to do just that.”

According to Net Market Share, over 77% of global search traffic comes from Google, with mobile continuing to further outpace desktop. For local businesses, the ability for their customers to book and pay for services directly from Google search results provides a new tool to clearly measure the value of their digital marketing efforts. MyTime internal data has revealed that a direct booking integration with web search can increase appointment bookings by more than 20% over the baseline. Furthermore, over half of bookings made through web search represent incremental business and would likely not have occurred otherwise, according to MyTime survey data.

The new Google booking integration is automatically enabled for all businesses using the MyTime Scheduler service at no additional cost; or for businesses who have chosen to be listed in the pay-per-booking MyTime Marketplace. When customers search for businesses on Google, a “Book Appointment” option appears on the search results page. Users can select the service, the staff member, and the time of the appointment without ever leaving the Google interface. MyTime also provides reputation management, helping to ensure that verified, happy customers will review the business on Google, further increasing the number of bookings they will receive.

“We built MyTime with the belief that local businesses should be able to accept online bookings from anywhere customers want to interact with them” said MyTime CEO, Ethan Anderson. “Helping merchants better reach customers and engage them is at the core everything that we do. Our deep integrations with Google Search, Google Maps, social media and now the Reserve with Google website, currently bring our merchants over 25% of their online bookings, driving continued business growth and strong operational efficiencies.

About MyTime

MyTime is the leading cloud-based local commerce platform for local service businesses, ranging from hair salons to pet groomers. Over 14,000 businesses trust MyTime to power their most mission critical business functions including online scheduling, CRM, payments, automated marketing, and business analytics. The company was recognized by the Local Search Association as the Top Commerce Service of 2017 for its industry leading innovations such as real-time chat with customers, online booking integration with Google Search, Facebook and Instagram, and its automated review building technology. The company was founded in 2011 by serial technology entrepreneur Ethan Anderson (winner of TechCrunch50 for his previous startup, Redbeacon) and is financially backed by Upfront Ventures, Khosla Ventures, and Yellow Pages Group.