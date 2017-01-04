a2z, Inc. is pleased to announce that the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) will be utilizing two powerful and innovative technology solutions to offer networking, matchmaking, event promotion, time saving and planning tools to attendees and exhibitors for the 2017 NADA Convention & Expo. The event will be taking place on Thursday, January 26, through Sunday, January 29, 2017, in the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The National Automobile Dealers Association is celebrating its 100-year anniversary at the 2017 NADA Convention & Expo in New Orleans (NADA100) this year. It is the world's largest international gathering of franchised new-vehicle dealers. The convention offers dealers a rare chance to meet face-to-face with executives of major auto manufacturers and features hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest equipment, services and technologies and dozens of workshops with the industry's best trainers.

myNADAplanner is an online networking and matchmaking solution that is an integral part of NADA100. Attendees are matched with exhibitors, based on their preference selections, and can then add their favorites to their expo plan, send them direct emails to ask questions about their products and services, and request meetings with them at the Show. myNADAplanner also provides exhibitors the opportunity to create an online eBooth to showcase their latest products and services. In addition, each exhibitor is matched with registered attendees who indicate interest in the product categories associated with its company profile, giving them strong, qualified leads before they even hit the showroom floor. Exhibitors can connect with attendees via direct emails.

The ChirpE eBooth Promotion Widget, a dynamic plug-and-play utility, is available to NADA exhibitors through their online eBooth console. Exhibitors can embed the widget anywhere on their website, blog or e-newsletter by copying and pasting a small block of code, making it one of the easiest and most effective ways of engaging prospective business leads and showcasing their attendance at the event. NADA100 attendees can add exhibitors as favorites to their personal show planners and register for the event with a single click.

To learn more about NADA100, please visit: http://convention.nada.org/

About a2z, Inc.

a2z provides powerful cloud-based event management and marketing tools that grow your brand by accelerating booth sales, helping boost revenue, and enhancing engagement and value for event participants. a2z's solutions are used by 1000+ leading trade shows and conferences across the globe every year. More than 45% of the TSE Gold 100 and TSNN Top 250 Events leverage a2z's innovative web and mobile solutions.

About National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA)

NADA represents all franchised new-car dealers — domestic and import — before Congress, federal agencies, the media, and the general public. NADA also represents dealers' interests with automobile and truck manufacturers, and develop research data on the retail automobile industry. Extensive training programs are also offered to improve dealership business operations, sales and service practices; and a charitable foundation that distributes funds donated by dealers and friends to emergency/medical and educational organizations, and private-sector colleges and universities.