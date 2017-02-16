The North American Polymer Company (NAPCO) has been officially awarded its fourth U.S. patent for inventor Steve Coven’s “Bath Tub and Shower Inlay” kit. This kit presents a refined and unique method for repairing a bathtub or shower by applying adhesive to the inlay of the surface floor.

“I am extremely proud of all of us at NAPCO who worked hard to create this new product,” commented Coven, also the owner of NAPCO. “This kit will allow our refinishers to complete their work in an even more effective, efficient, and safe way,” he said.

The “Bath Tub and Shower Inlay” kit contains a PVC thermoplastic and a one-part adhesive comprised of a polyurethane-modified functional compound. This is the preferred material to use with the kit as it exhibits excellent adhesion to many substrates, including but not limited to: porcelain, steel, fiberglass, and many plastics. Additionally, the adhesive cures fast, even at low temperatures, contains no dangerous solvents or isocyanates, and is non-yellowing.

NAPCO researcher Steve Zamborsky was thrilled at his company’s award of a fourth patent. “This is another demonstration of NAPCO’s continuing commitment to being the best in the business,” Zamborsky stated. “We are always looking for ways to improve the quality of our products on behalf of our refinishers and their clients. I am grateful to Steve [Coven] for his work on this project.” he finished.

Intellectual property attorney Marc Richards, who assisted NAPCO in the filing of this patent, was excited to bring the announcement to NAPCO, telling Coven that he is now “in an exclusive club of like-minded inventive geniuses.”

About NAPCO

NAPCO is an industry-leading supply company of tub, tile, shower, and countertop refinishing products. Since its inception in 1979, NAPCO has functioned under a “service first” mentality, a quality that is evident by its strong customer base. NAPCO also offers first-class training programs to help women and men become professional refinishers. To learn more, visit http://www.napcoltd.com