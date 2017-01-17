Although smart but strict [SOPs] are effective ways to guarantee quality and manage risk, familiarizing staff members with SOPs promptly and adequately by training is often the key to high quality and success. -Hua Feng, CTO, NeoTrident

NeoTrident, a leading provider of scientific innovation lifecycle management software, and NetDimensions, a global provider of learning and performance management systems for high-consequence industries, announced today that they have entered into a reseller agreement for the mainland China market.

“In the life sciences industry, organizations must pay much more attention to the quality of products than in less regulated industries. Although smart but strict standard operating procedures are effective ways to guarantee quality and manage risk, familiarizing staff members with SOPs promptly and adequately by training is often the key to high quality and success,” said Hua Feng, CTO of NeoTrident Ltd.

NetDimensions’ enterprise learning and performance management solutions will enable NeoTrident’s clients in the life sciences industry to manage risk and avoid the costs of non-compliance through a centralized system that supports e-signatures, version control, reporting, and audit trails.

“We are delighted to welcome NeoTrident to our global reseller network. This partnership will further strengthen our position in providing talent management solutions to companies in highly regulated industries in China, especially in the life sciences sector,” commented Jay Shaw, CEO of NetDimensions.

About NeoTrident

Established in early 2000, NeoTrident Co., Ltd. is a leading high-tech company that provides integrated informatics platforms and solutions for the life science and materials science sector. Headquartered in Beijing, NeoTrident also has an R&D center in Shanghai.

NeoTrident is committed to enhancing and speeding innovation, improving productivity and compliance, reducing costs, and accelerating product development from research and product ideation to commercialization and manufacturing for science-driven enterprises in all industries. NeoTrident looks forward to making key contributions to enhance the innovation capability and core competitiveness of research institutions and enterprises in China.

For more information, visit http://www.neotrident.com.

About NetDimensions

Established in 1999, NetDimensions (AIM: NETD; OTCQX: NETDY) is a global provider of learning, knowledge and performance management solutions to highly regulated industries.

NetDimensions provides companies, government agencies and other organizations with talent management solutions to personalize learning, share knowledge, enhance performance, and manage compliance programs for employees, customers, partners, and suppliers.

NetDimensions' solutions also include custom content and learning portal development services, as well as off-the-shelf course libraries and regulatory compliance courseware developed by NetDimensions' subject matter experts and content partners.

NetDimensions' award-winning solutions have been chosen by leading organizations worldwide including ING, Cathay Pacific, Chicago Police Department, Geely Automotive, Norton Healthcare, and Fresenius Medical Care.

NetDimensions is ISO 9001 certified and NetDimensions' Secure SaaS practices are ISO 27001 certified.

For more information, visit http://www.NetDimensions.com or follow @netdimensions on Twitter.