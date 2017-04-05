protOS and NetDimensions Sign Reseller Agreement for Spain

NetDimensions Talent Suite will enable us to deliver enterprise learning and performance management solutions to customers in high-consequence industries. -Pablo Cervera, CEO, protOS

NetDimensions, a global provider of performance, knowledge, and learning management systems, and protOS, a leading provider of education technology and services, announce that they have signed a reseller agreement to provide talent and learning management solutions for high-consequence industries in Spain.

protOS provides face-to-face training strategies as well as online training and professional development programs to medium-size businesses, companies in the public sector, and higher education organizations.

“In addition to the higher education and corporate sectors, we will also focus on healthcare, pharmaceutical and financial services industries where regulatory requirements are becoming more complex and mandatory training and certification are needed,” said Pablo Cervera, CEO of protOS, Education.

With more stringent regulations and a continuously changing regulatory environment, protOS sees a potential market opportunity in the next couple of years in terms of providing solutions and services that will address high-stakes regulatory compliance training management needs.

“We chose to partner with NetDimensions because their flagship product, NetDimensions Talent Suite, will enable us to deliver enterprise learning and performance management solutions to customers in high-consequence industries,” explained Cervera.

“We are pleased to work with protOS. This partnership will further strengthen our position in the EU market,” commented Jay Shaw, CEO of NetDimensions. “We are happy to welcome protOS to our global reseller network.”

About protOS

protOS is the leading provider of education technology in Spain, with a focus on innovative and secure online training environments. protOS works with customers and partners to help them design, develop and deploy innovative education initiatives powered by technology. protOS has experience working both with public listed companies and medium-size businesses in Spain. protOS technical services include backend integrations, platform hosting and maintenance, technical office, functional management, support and content creation. The multi-disciplinary team at protOS supports face-to-face training strategies, as well as 100% online training and professional development programs. protOS invests time and resources in research, innovation and collaborative projects with other leading institutions throughout Europe.

For more information, visit http://www.prot-os.com or follow @protOSeducation on Twitter.

About NetDimensions

Established in 1999, NetDimensions (AIM: NETD; OTCQX: NETDY) is a global provider of learning, knowledge and performance management solutions to highly regulated industries.

NetDimensions provides companies, government agencies and other organizations with talent management solutions to personalise learning, share knowledge, enhance performance, and manage compliance programs for employees, customers, partners and suppliers.

NetDimensions’ solutions also include custom content and learning portal development services, as well as off-the-shelf course libraries and regulatory compliance courseware developed by NetDimensions’ subject matter experts and content partners.

NetDimensions' award-winning solutions have been chosen by leading organizations worldwide including ING, Cathay Pacific, Geely Automotive, Chicago Police Department, Norton Healthcare, and Fresenius Medical Care.

NetDimensions is ISO 9001 certified and NetDimensions hosted services are ISO 27001 certified.

NetDimensions is part of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG).

For more information, visit http://www.netdimensions.com or follow @netdimensions on Twitter.