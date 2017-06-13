This Financial Poise webinar series is one of several “Newbie Litigator School” series designed specifically for attorneys starting civil litigation or as a refresher on litigation fundamentals. This series is a purposeful introduction to different components and phases of litigation. From civil procedure and evidence to dispositive motions, through trial, and on to appeal and post-judgment collection work — this series covers it all.

The 2nd episode of the "Newbie Litigator School II - 2017" series is available now on demand! "Evidence Rule Refresher" (Register Here) features Moderator Kathryn Nadro of Sugar Felsenthal Grais & Hammer. Kathryn is joined by Damian Capazzolla of Law Offices of Damian Capozzola, John Levitske of Huron Consulting Group, and Kelsey Knowles of Belin McCormick.

The evidence is gathered, and the case is ready to present — now the evidence must get admitted. Panelists discuss the basics of



laying a foundation,

common evidentiary objections,

hearsay rules and exceptions,

opinion evidence,

privilege issues, and

effective witness testimony.

Each episode is delivered in Plain English understandable to business owners and executives without a background in these areas. Yet, it is proven to be valuable to seasoned professionals. Each episode in the series brings you into engaging, sometimes humorous, conversations.

Every Financial Poise webinar is designed to entertain as it teaches. Moreover, every Financial Poise episode in a series is designed to be viewed independently of the other episodes. Participants will enhance their knowledge of this area whether they attend one, some, or every episode.

