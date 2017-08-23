US Sports Camps and Vogelsinger Soccer Celebrates Exciting New Website

The new Vogelsinger website provides visitors with a portrayal of the camp culture and philosophy, as well as simpler navigation and camp registration. The website captures the atmosphere of the camp through clear content and visualization. Unfortunately, the Vogelsinger Soccer Academy is no longer available for the summer of 2017. However, with the help of this new website, planning summer 2018 around the Vogelsinger Soccer Academy will be simple.

The new site highlights Vogelsinger Soccer Academy’s professional coaching staff for four different camp locations along with dates, prices, and schedules for these camp locations listed on separate location webpages.

“We are very excited about the new Vogelsinger Soccer Academy website,” states Doug Parra, Vogelsinger Soccer Academy director. “This personal new website represents ‘The Vogelsinger Method’ in a way that allows the visitor to gain a better understanding of how the camp operates.”

To visit the new website and better understand “The Vogelsinger Method,” please go to http://www.vogelsingersoccer.com.

