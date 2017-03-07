Townsend Nissan Announces All New 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport

"The new 2017 Rogue Sport comes in a number of different looks like the S, SV and SL Trim Levels," said Aaron Camatti, internet sales director at Townsend Nissan.

Townsend Nissan unveils the release of the all new 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport. The 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport is an innovative subcompact crossover SUV that offers advanced driving technologies for urban living while also providing functional extras for weekend trips or extended adventures.

The Rogue Sport has been marketed in Europe as the Qashqai, but it is taking on a new moniker in the United States. Fans of the best-selling Nissan Rogue will recognize the Sport's pedigree. The grill design, wheel styling and much of the interior layout of the Rogue Sport is very similar to the original Nissan Rogue. While the interior design may be similar, the Rogue Sport differs with a 2.3-inch shorter wheelbase and about a foot less length. This smaller base combines with the strut-front and multilink rear suspension to give the new 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport an agile responsiveness that works well in compact urban spaces.

"The new 2017 Rogue Sport comes in a number of different looks like the S, SV and SL Trim Levels," said Aaron Camatti, internet sales director at Townsend Nissan. "This compact SUV allows us to compete against similar compact SUVs like the Honda HR-V and will help us reach the millennial generation with a smart, connected and versatile vehicle. Whether you're taking it around the block, down to the beach or across the country, this car is just plain fun to drive."

For more information on the all-new 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport or any of the vehicles at Townsend Nissan Dealership, interested parties can visit http://www.townsendnissan.com or call the office at the dealership directly at 205-561-3393. Individuals can also visit the dealership in person at 2620 Skyland Blvd E in Tuscaloosa, Ala. 35405.

Townsend Nissan is a dealer of new and used vehicles located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Townsend Nissan is part of the Townsend Auto Group, a family of dealerships dating back to Charles Townsend, who began selling cars in the 1950s. Today, the Townsend Auto Group and Townsend Automotive of Demopolis is the exclusive local dealer for Nissan and Honda.