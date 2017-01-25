Noble Systems Corporation, a global leader in omnichannel contact center technology solutions, is pleased to announce that Dollar UK have seen dramatic improvements to their contact center key metrics following implementation of the Noble® Enterprise Cloud Solution.

Dollar UK, a leading provider of consumer finance, selected Noble Systems because they offered a true vendor partnership to support the company’s expansion plans. Dollar UK were unable to meet their business objectives with their incumbent supplier. Since implementing the Noble Cloud Solution they have seen several improvements, including the following key metrics:



Inbound abandonment rates have decreased by over 63%.

Agent wrap time has decreased by over 30%.

Average wait times have decreased by almost 30%.

“We chose Noble Systems to future proof our investment,” said Mike Blomfield, Chief Information Officer (CIO), Dollar UK. “We were looking for the right platform that could be implemented rapidly, with advanced functionality that could improve productivity and help us provide better customer service. We found Noble to be a flexible and helpful partner right from the beginning of the contract.”

Dollar UK has also seen improvements in efficiency with a single point for monitoring, call recording and real-time reporting. The Noble solution allows for rapid ad-hoc dialing campaigns, which means that the Dollar UK managers are now able to create new campaigns and have them up and running within an hour.

“Noble Systems and Dollar UK are a great example of a true customer/vendor partnership,” said Chris Hodges, Senior VP Sales and Marketing for Noble Systems. “We are proud to support Dollar UK on their ongoing journey and are delighted to hear of the incredible improvements in their key metrics.”

About Noble Systems

Noble Systems Corporation is a global leader in the customer communications industry, providing innovative solutions for Contact Center, Workforce Management, and Analytics technologies. Tens of thousands of agents at 4,000+ client installations worldwide use Noble platforms to manage millions of customer contacts each day. Noble offers a unified suite of inbound, outbound, and omnichannel contact processing, strategy planning, resource management, and compliance tools for companies of all sizes. Our premise, cloud, and innovative premise/cloud hybrid platforms include ACD, predictive dialing, blended processing, recording and monitoring, IVR, messaging, interaction analytics, and workforce management. For more information, contact Lee Allum at 1.888.8NOBLE8 or visit http://www.noblesystems.com.

About Dollar UK

Dollar UK is a leading provider of consumer finance, running brands such as The Money Shop and Payday UK. The Money Shop is a provider of financial services to a wide range of customers nationwide. Products include loans, pawnbroking, gold to cash, travel money, retail jewelry, and check cashing. The Money Shop online is a platform that allows easy access to a variety of Money Shop products including a range of short terms loans. Websites: http://www.dollaruk.com | http://www.themoneyshop.com.