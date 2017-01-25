Naked Prosthetics Hires KT Treadwell as Vice President of Engineering

KT Treadwell We are very excited to have KT join our Team as VP of Engineering at Naked Prosthetics. Her extensive and varied engineering expertise as well as background in prosthetics makes her a great fit for our cutting-edge technology.

KT Treadwell joined Naked Prosthetics as Vice President of Engineering. In her new position, Treadwell will be helping to scale up production and grow Naked Prosthetics into a leading provider of cutting-edge custom medical devices.

“I am excited to be a part of NP’s development into a leading provider of customized digit replacement prostheses,” Treadwell said, “I'm especially eager to see more people with partial digit loss restored to a greater level of function and life activity through use of our devices.”

"Treadwell has previously worked for the Center of Excellence in Limb Loss Prevention and Prosthetic Engineering at the Seattle VA; Philips Sonicare R&D; SiTech Research, Test & Development; and Prosthetics Research Study with Doug Smith and Brian Hafner. Her experience in prosthetics, medical device product development, research science, and robotics will help her to guide testing and clinical work here at Naked Prosthetics."

She'll be driving the technical direction of the engineering team as well as developing an R&D core to pursue novel solutions to restoring hand function. As Vice President of Engineering, she will also be working closely with management to ensure that engineering direction best matches the needs of our customers. Treadwell received her BS in biomedical engineering from Texas A&M and her Master’s in mechanical engineering from the University of Washington.

“We are very excited to have KT join our Team as VP of Engineering at Naked Prosthetics. Her extensive and varied engineering expertise as well as background in prosthetics makes her a great fit for our cutting-edge technology.” said Bob Thompson, CEO of Naked Prosthetics. “KT is already propelling us forward towards new levels in 2017 and beyond.”

