Sunshine Recycling, Inc., an Orlando, Florida, dumpster rental and construction recycling company, has been contracted to provide waste management and recycling services for two different retail construction projects: the new Aldi discount grocery store at 7043 Normandy Blvd., in Jacksonville, and the new Cumberland Farms convenience store at 1703 Palm Bay Rd., in Palm Bay.

The general contractor for the Aldi store is Schmid Construction, and for this project Sunshine Orlando will be supplying roll-off containers and portable toilets. CCS Construction is building the Cumberland Farms store, and Sunshine Orlando will be providing a 20-yard roll-off dumpster for construction debris at this job site.

“These cities are on a growth spurt as is true for many Florida communities,” observes Chuck Herb, owner of Sunshine Recycling. “Not only are a lot of new housing developments being built, but we’re seeing a lot of new construction for retail stores as well. We’re very excited to be a part of all this growth.”

