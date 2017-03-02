The Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group Opens New Garden City Location

Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group's newest location in Garden City, NY “Each of our board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedists on our team subspecializes... We are pleased to be bringing their collective expertise to the Garden City area." --Michael Passet, CEO of Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group

The Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group, the leading private orthopedic group practice on Long Island, has announced the opening of a new full-service office in Garden City. This new facility joins the Group’s seven other locations across Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

Conveniently located at 1101 Stewart Avenue, Suite 100, the new 25,000-square-foot facility is designed to offer patients the latest in specialized orthopedic care together with the utmost in convenience, according to Michael Passet, Chief Executive Officer at Orlin & Cohen.

“Each of our board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedists on our team subspecializes—in sports medicine, knee, shoulder, joint replacement, foot and ankle, spine, hand and wrist—offering our patients unparalleled experience in the latest in leading-edge techniques and treatments,” Passet explains. “We are pleased to be bringing their collective expertise to the Garden City area as well.”

The full-service facility offers comprehensive care that covers all orthopedic needs all in one location. In addition to its team of board-certified, fellowship-trained subspecialists, the Garden City office offers in-house diagnostic testing including digital X-ray, CT and MRI, as well as physical and occupational therapy and a fully accredited pain management/fluoroscopy suite.

About Orlin & Cohen

Founded in 1995, the Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group is now the largest private orthopedic group practice on Long Island. The Group’s orthopedists practice in offices in Rockville Centre, Lynbrook, Cedarhurst, Merrick, Massapequa, Garden City, Woodbury and Bohemia and treat more patients than any other private orthopedic group in Nassau and Suffolk Counties. For more information about the Garden City location or the practice, visit http://www.orlincohen.com.

