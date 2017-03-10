We’ve learned from Psalms that ‘God sets the lonely in families,’ and our mission during this charity event will be to help find loving and supportive homes for orphans in and around our community

Sharon Springs Coverage, a full service firm that offers asset protection services and financial planning assistance to families and entrepreneurs in and around Fulton County, Georgia, is working with local nonprofit Promise 686 in an ongoing charity event that promises to help provide support to regional orphans in search of new families.

More than 400,000 children in the nation are currently living without a family. Promise 686 is committed to improving outcomes for orphans and foster children both domestically and abroad by working with a network of worship centers offering matching grants to qualifying families seeking to adopt or provide foster care to orphaned children.

“We’ve learned from Psalms that ‘God sets the lonely in families,’ and our mission during this charity event will be to help find loving and supportive homes for orphans in and around our community,” says Jeremy Usery, founder and executive director of Sharon Springs Coverage.

As of this announcement, Usery and his team have raised nearly $1,000 from grassroots supporters in the area, and plan to double this amount in the near future. In addition to connecting with local families over social media and email, the Usery team will be publishing a full length article outlining the charity initiative in the Sharon Springs Coverage online magazine “Our Hometown”: http://sharonspringscoverage.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_39.

Several other charitable organizations operating in northern Georgia have enjoyed the support of the Sharon Springs Coverage agency since early last year. Usery and his team have recently become affiliates of the national “Agents of Change” charity support network, and plan to assist new regional nonprofits on a semi-annual basis.

Readers that would like to join Sharon Springs Coverage and the Promise 686 organization in helping to provide permanent homes for local orphans are encouraged to visit the following page and take action: http://sharonspringscoverage.com/Connecting-Lonely-Hearts-and-Creating-Families_14_community_cause. More information on charitable causes championed by Usery and his team in the past can be reviewed from the Sharon Springs Coverage Community Causes page: http://sharonspringscoverage.com/community-cause.

