The OSHA Training Center at Chabot-Las Positas Community College District, the only authorized OSHA Training Institute Education Center headquartered in Northern California, has announced it will be offering a 2017 schedule of OSHA standards-based training classes for the first time in Fresno, California. Interested students in the Fresno area can choose from a wide variety of occupational safety and health classes, including OSHA 5109: Cal/OSHA Standards for the Construction Industry, OSHA 510: OSHA Standards for the Construction Industry, OSHA 511: OSHA Standards for General Industry, OSHA 7300: Permit Required Confined Space Standard and OSHA 3115: Fall Protection.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to provide vital workplace safety training in a rapidly expanding population center in the heart of California’s Central Valley,” said Cari Elofson, Assistant Director of the OSHA Training Center at Chabot-Las Positas Community College District. “We remain focused on expanding to new areas within our region in order to deliver OSHA’s important safety message to as many organizations and workers as possible.”

Beginning January 17, 2017, OSHA Training Center safety classes will be offered at the Central California Business Exchange, 1244 N. Mariposa Street, Fresno, California, centrally located less than 3 miles east of Highway 99, near the interchange of Sequoia-Kings Canyon Freeway (180) and Yosemite Freeway (41).

For more information or to register, visit the OSHA Training Center Fresno Classes webpage.

About the OSHA Training Center

The OSHA Training Center at Chabot-Las Positas Community College District offers high quality Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) standards-based training for construction, maritime and general industry in Dublin, California, conveniently located in the San Francisco Bay Area, as well as locations throughout California, Arizona, Nevada and Hawaii. Programs offered include OSHA safety standards, Outreach Trainer courses, Cal/OSHA standards and customized on-site safety training. For more information, including a complete course schedule, visit the OSHA Training Center website at http://osha4you.com or call (866) 936-OSHA (6742).