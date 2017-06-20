The Outdoor GreatRoom Company Crafts New Brand Promise

New Logo The brand promise is a reflection of the commitment the company has to its current and future customers.

The Outdoor GreatRoom Company is excited to announce the company’s new brand promise. This first brand promise for the company comes following a new logo and brand refresh in 2016. It is an extension of the company’s mission statement “to bring family and friends together by redefining the home living experience through innovative products and people.”

The Outdoor GreatRoom Company Brand Promise:

“Let the Outdoor GreatRoom Company help to define your outdoor experience. We set the trends outside while providing innovative technology, safe yet stylish products, and reliable and friendly service. From concept to design to delivery, we will ensure your style doesn’t stop at the back door. Distinctive products for a distinctive lifestyle. Live life outside.”

The brand promise is a reflection of the commitment the company has to its current and future customers. And is a summary of why The Outdoor GreatRoom Company has become the leader in the outdoor living industry over the last decade.

ABOUT THE OUTDOOR GREATROOM COMPANY

The Outdoor GreatRoom Company™ manufactures innovative, upscale products with design appeal for indoor and outdoor living spaces. Products include gas fire pits and gas fire tables, pergolas, outdoor kitchen islands, outdoor gas fireplaces, indoor electric fireplaces, outdoor patio furniture, custom, and commercial-grade products. Visit http://www.outdoorrooms.com for more information.