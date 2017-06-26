Views of the Atlanic Ocean can be seen from the outdoor deck dining area at Mulligan's in Historic Cottage Row located in Nags Head, NC on the Outer Banks. We wanted to rebrand and portray our message that we are a true locally owned Outer Banks restaurant committed to sourcing fresh local seafood and produce.

Outer Banks Media (OBX Media), a North Carolina-based digital marketing agency specializing in website design and development, search engine optimization and internet marketing, announces the rebranding project and website launch for Mulligan’s in the Historic Cottage Row of the beachfront in Nags Head. Mulligan’s has served the Outer Banks community for over 20 years and specializes in fresh local seafood and southern coastal cuisine.

Mulligan’s has evolved from a small local hangout to a family-friendly dining destination. Owners Gus Zinovis and Shannon Moody wanted to rebrand the restaurant to reflect its current atmosphere, while paying homage to its historic location between Jockey’s Ridge State Park and the cedar shake cottages along the one mile stretch of oceanfront in Nags Head. These historic homes have been passed down from generation to generation and hold many special memories for the families that have visited them. Some have construction dates as early the 1860’s, when Nags Head was first developing as an oceanside resort town just after the Civil War. OBX Media’s goal was to create a design that translated that same classic coastal look and family oriented feeling into the rebranding.

“Our goal was to create a design that aligned with the cottages that were characteristic to Nags Head. These cottages have strong ties to the Outer Banks and have timeless features that we wanted to implement in our design,” said Brooke Scarborough, Creative Director and Co-Owner of OBX Media. This was accomplished by adding wood textures, seafood graphics and a fresh navy, light blue and white color scheme throughout the site.

The first step in the rebranding project was to change their name from Mulligan’s Raw Bar & Grille to Mulligan’s in Historic Cottage Row. With the name change, followed a new website and logo created by OBX Media.

“We wanted to rebrand and portray our message that we are a true locally owned Outer Banks restaurant committed to sourcing fresh local seafood and produce. We wanted to show off our variety of services from wedding catering, to our brunch, lunch, and dinner menus, and of course, our premier Nags Head location. We have some of the best ocean views and live music on a regular basis,” said Moody.

The website was developed using a WordPress platform allowing a responsive and seamless look along all devices. To highlight all aspects of the restaurant, OBX Media created multiple gallery pages for their outdoor deck dining areas, catering projects and popular menu items.

For more information about Mulligan’s in Nags Head’s Historic Cottage Row, call 252-480-2000 or visit https://mulligansobx.com.

About OBX Media

OBX Media, a certified Google Partner Agency, provides marketing and advertising consultation services to small and large businesses all over the nation. OBX Media specializes in website design and development, managed website hosting, pay-per-click management, search engine optimization services, social media marketing, and an array of traditional marketing services. To learn how to increase web traffic and build online sales, visit https://www.outerbanksmedia.com or call 800-441-8274.