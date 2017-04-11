Showing compassionate care to people who are homeless is the mission of Project Uplift and we feel privileged to aid in that mission. This is a harsh time of year to be homeless, and we hope everyone rallies together to support Uplift.

Park Agencies Insurance & Financial Services, serving the families and businesses of greater Kansas City with an ongoing community enrichment program, has announced their latest charity partner, Project Uplift. The nonprofit organization is an all-volunteer group founded in 1990 to provide vital outreach services to those who are homeless. Donations are now being accepted at https://www.crowdrise.com/taking-care-and-compassion-to-the-homeless/fundraiser/jasonpark1.

So many needs go unmet when people fall on difficult times, including providing for basic human needs and human compassion, as well as assistance for veterans, children, pets and more. Uplift’s volunteers collect crucial items such as personal hygiene, canned food, seasonal clothing, sleeping bags, water and more and distribute them where needed. Believing every life to be valuable, volunteers tenderly care for those who have fallen through the cracks. Uplift receives no federal, state or local funding, but rather survives by the compassionate community’s commitment to feed and clothe the area’s homeless.

“Showing compassionate care to people who are homeless is the mission of Project Uplift,” said Jason Park, owner of Park Agencies Insurance & Financial Services, “and we feel privileged to aid in that mission. This is a harsh time of year to be homeless, and we hope everyone rallies together to support Uplift. Every dollar counts.”

The agency has made it simple for the community to pitch in and help Project Uplift by pledging to donate $10 to the initiative for each and every recommendation they receive for an insurance quote, with no purchase necessary. Readers wishing to join Park Agencies in supporting the area’s homeless may have the agency make a donation in their name by submitting recommendations of family and friends for no-obligation quotes at http://www.theparkagencies.com/Showing-Care-and-Compassion-to-the-Homeless_22_community_cause.

Meanwhile, the caring team at Park Agencies is hard at work promoting the initiative through social media and an email awareness campaign, and have also featured it their community magazine. Our Hometown is a vibrant print and digital publication which is delivered monthly to thousands of households in the greater Kansas City area. The magazine’s current and archived issues may be enjoyed at http://www.theparkagencies.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_39.

Park Agencies Insurance & Financial Services continues to act on their commitment to seek out opportunities to support the community by selecting a new local organization, family or individual every few months to receive their support. Those wishing to submit ideas for future campaigns are welcome to do so at http://www.theparkagencies.com/Add-Community-Cause_53. To keep tabs on past and future Community Causes, readers are encouraged to bookmark http://www.theparkagencies.com/community-cause.

About Park Agencies Insurance & Financial Services

Park Agencies is a full service, award-winning firm serving families and businesses from offices in Overland Park, Olathe and Lenexa, KS and Lee’s Summit, MO. Jason Park and his team of dedicated professionals have one simple mission: to provide the finest insurance and financial services in the industry while delivering consistently superior service. Their focus is on protecting all the things which are most important to their customers (their families, homes, cars and more) and on developing strategies for long-term financial success. The agency has made an ongoing commitment to positively impact the communities they serve by vigorously seeking out and supporting local worthy causes as part of the celebrated ‘Agents of Change’ movement. The caring agents at any one of Park Agencies’ four locations may be reached by calling 913-491-5090. More information may be found at http://www.theparkagencies.com/.