Pack4U Announces Launch of Ontario Operations

Pack4U announces their revolutionary customized packaging solution in Ontario. The issue of medication non-adherence is critical, and the ability for pharmacists to affordably provide clients with accurate, specialized medication packaging and digital health services is our goal.

Pack4U has announced the availability of their revolutionary packaging solution in Ontario. As the first central fill in North America to provide customized packaging services for independent pharmacies, Pack4U makes it possible for pharmacists to provide specialty packaging linked to digital health tools that help patients take medications as prescribed. For the first time, pharmacists in Ontario have a viable model to participate in the adherence space, shifting focus from operations to leveraging clinical skills to improve health outcomes through active patient engagement.

Pack4U provides on-demand, cost-effective filling of multi-dose strip packaging to pharmacies across the United States, and now in Ontario. Pack4U Ontario, lead by Teresa Pitre BScPharm (previously President of the Canadian Association of Consultant Pharmacists), is launching operations after successfully piloting with Hogan Pharmacy Partners Ltd. “We needed a packaging strategy to support our clinical services model, something that would grow with us.” said Darryl Moore BScPharm, Co-Owner of Hogan’s. “When we learned about Pack4U, we were drawn to their accuracy and scalability. Now we never worry about packaging and add volume without operational concerns. Our focus is on patient care.”

Advances in technology mean more options for pharmacy leaders in Ontario with a vested interest in quality patient care. The Pack4U solution fosters adherence and efficiency, supporting any pharmacist looking to promote clinical engagement.

“The launch of Pack4U Ontario is very exciting for our industry,” said Teresa Pitre BScPharm, Pack4U Ontario. “The issue of medication non-adherence is critical, and the ability for pharmacists to affordably provide clients with accurate, specialized medication packaging and digital health services is our goal. Pack4U is a patient-centred solution to increasing revenue while prioritizing the health and safety of Ontarians. Studies have shown patient engagement in conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, asthma and COPD, and neuropsychological health conditions can benefit from direct real-time pharmacist intervention, improving medication adherence by up to 40%. Multi-dose adherence packaging improves quality, efficiency, and safety, and those pharmacies not offering outcomes-based clinical services are likely to fall behind in the market. Pack4U changes the adherence landscape for pharmacists and their patients and we couldn’t be more pleased to be bringing this solution to Ontario.”

Pack4U offers centralized filling of patient-specific multi-dose adherence packaging and spencer® cartridges. Originally created by Catalyst Healthcare, Pack4U uses the latest technology integrated with the Catalyst adherence ecosystem. Pharmacists use the AdhereNet™ platform to actively engage with patients via digital health tools – MyMedTimes™ mobile app, spencer® in-home dispenser, and oneMAR® electronic Medication Administration Record – linked to specialty packaging prepared by Pack4U. Catalyst’s CentralFill™ software separates packaging fulfillment from clinical services, fuelling Pack4U’s cost-effective and rapidly scalable adherence model that gives pharmacists on-demand access to patient-ready packaging. Pack4U eliminates the need for investment in high-cost automation and provides pharmacists with an affordable solution for advancing medication adherence and increasing health outcomes for patients.

About Pack4U

As the innovator of Packaging as a Service, Pack4U provides centralized filling of adherence packaging linked with digital health tools – MyMedTimes™, spencer®, oneMAR® – allowing pharmacists to shift focus from pharmacy operations to patient-centered care. For more information, visit http://www.pack4u.com.

About Catalyst

Catalyst provides high-quality software to pharmacists, nurses and patients to ensure that people receive medications safely and efficiently. Our determination to accelerate medication adherence is based on a history of serving long-term care and retail patients. For more information, visit http://www.catalystrms.com.

