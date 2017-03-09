Richard Common and Joe Olabode from PCI Services in Newcastle, UK The bar has moved – the customer no longer has to estimate what they might need in the future and pay up-front for it. They can choose what they need today knowing that they can scale up or down as the need arises; it’s fantastic news for any business

UK communications and IT services company PCI Services are now offering carrier-grade hosted telephony (HT) and unified communications (UC) on a pay-per-seat-per-month basis, making these services accessible to SMEs for the first time. The services allow companies to combine their existing IT infrastructure with Unify OpenScape Enterprise UC software-as-a-service (SaaS) to simplify and improve their business communications and productivity while reducing operating costs. The days of being locked in to inflexible contracts that benefit the vendor are numbered.

HT and UC services are popular with large organisations such as BP, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), and the BBC, but their capital and running costs meant they were too expensive for smaller companies. By offering new HT and UC tariffs, PCI Services will enable companies of every size to leverage the benefits of a reliable, scalable and cost-effective communications system tailored to their individual needs.

Richard Common, Director: “As the shift from traditional PBX telephone systems to fully managed secure hosted systems continues to gather pace, our unique offering allows businesses of any type and size to access a previously unaffordable corporate grade system with no contracts and minimal capital expenditure.”

Joe Olabode, Managing Director: “The traditional on-premise telephone PBX market is in decline. The bar has moved – the customer no longer has to estimate what they might need in the future and pay up-front for it. They can choose what they need today knowing that they can simply scale up or down as the need arises; it’s fantastic news for any business. That’s what we can offer.”

What is Hosted Telephony?

Hosted telephony is a Cloud-delivered communications solution that replaces telephone hardware often used in the workplace. The service uses a broadband connection so there is no need for expensive PBX/ leased line infrastructure with its associated costs. The hosted SaaS solutions allow companies and staff to integrate traditional desk phones, smartphones, laptops and tablets into their way of working, giving them access to voice, text, conferencing and contact information in or out of the office.

What is Unified Communications?

Unified communications is a cloud-based application that combines the most common forms of communication used by businesses with contact centre support and PCI-compliant call recording. The service is accessed by simply opening a browser, downloading desktop clients or clicking a mobile app. UC brings together voice calls, texts, instant messaging (IM), audio, video conferencing, email and the web in a single interface, allowing team members in different locations to communicate in real time on any device.

Pricing and Availability

1. Hosted Telephony – From as little as GBP: 7.95 / EUR: 10.00 / USD: 10.00

2. Unified Communications – From as little as GBP: 12.95 / EUR: 15.50 / USD: 16.50

About PCI Services

PCI Services provides businesses with a full range of IT Support, IT Services and Cloud based telephony services. The business was founded by two highly experienced industry professionals, with the goal of providing our clients with a level of service unseen within the ICT industry. Our system is based on the Unify (formerly Siemens Enterprise Communications) carrier grade Unified Communications Platform.