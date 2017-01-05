Peace Starts Here: Prem Rawat Foundation Video Tops 4 Million Views

It is not the world that needs peace; it is people. When people in the world are at peace within, the world will be at peace

Produced by the nonprofit organization, the minute-long video features imagery striking in its simplicity, punctuated by narration based on the words of its Founder Prem Rawat, that emphasizes that world peace begins with individual peace. Amid a world wracked by conflict and violence, the suggestion that each person has the power to cultivate peace within is proving to be a potent message.

“It is not the world that needs peace; it is people. When people in the world are at peace within, the world will be at peace,” says Prem Rawat.

The video was released on Facebook and YouTube in support of the United Nations International Day of Peace on September 21, joining millions of citizen and NGO voices worldwide in an effort to forward the ideals of peace. Since then, the video continued to tap into people’s aspirations for a better world, attracting nearly 10,000 shares on Facebook alone.

TPRF also partnered with numerous other organizations around the globe to broadcast the video, including Peace Channel and Peacecast.TV, streaming video sites which featured it alongside messages from high profile peace advocates such as Pope Francis, Former President Jimmy Carter, and Actor/Activist Leonardo DiCaprio.

Putting the theme of the video into action, TPRF developed its signature Peace Education Program (PEP), an innovative series of free workshops designed to help participants discover their own inner resources—innate tools for better living such as inner strength, choice, and hope. PEP has been offered in 72 countries in a wide variety of settings, from correctional facilities and rehabilitation centers to veterans hospitals and wellness centers, touching countless lives. In South Africa, Ghana, and Trinidad, national officials have celebrated the program’s positive influence on inmate behavior, authorizing the workshops to be offered in every correctional facility throughout the three countries.

PEP is just one of the many initiatives TPRF has developed since its founding in 2001 to help fulfill its mission of addressing the fundamental human needs of food, water, and peace so that people can live with dignity, peace, and prosperity.

In a sign of growing interest in TPRF’s work, the “Peace Starts Here” video topped the views received by its previous Peace Day video released in 2015, “Your Secret Weapon,” which garnered 3 million views.