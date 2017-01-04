DNS Made Easy ranks #1 in the world for speed. We invest 90% of our revenue back into our network, so that we continue to offer the fastest and most reliable services. The DNS industry is a rapidly changing landscape that demands constant updates to stay ahead of threats.

DNS Made Easy has been ranked the world leader in DNS speeds for the month of December by SolveDNS. President of DNS Made Easy Steven Job attributes its chart-topping performance to recent investments in infrastructure.

SolveDNS monitors all the top DNS providers from seven different points around the world. Each month, the firm releases its results and ranks the providers by the speed they respond to queries from their monitoring nodes. The firm also ranked DNS Made Easy third for market share

“We invest 90% of our revenue back into our network, so that we continue to offer the fastest and most reliable services. The DNS industry is a rapidly changing landscape that demands constant updates to stay ahead of threats,” says Job. These recent updates have proven to be invaluable after its network was able to withstand attacks similar to the one that knocked a major provider offline in October.

DNS Made Easy also holds the industry’s longest uptime history with 13 years of 100% availability. Reliability has become a hot topic following recent outages amongst top DNS and cloud service providers. The most notable of which took down many top websites in October and turned the spotlight on the efficiency and security of DNS providers.

In the months following the attack, DNS Made Easy has been committed to educating administrators on the importance of vetting service providers. Most importantly, administrators need to ensure that their providers have a long history of uptime and have agreements that protect the client in case there is downtime.

DNS Made Easy has revealed in previous reports how they are able to ensure the best speeds and reliability for their clients all around the world using their 5thgeneration network. The DNS Made Easy network uses IP Anycast + technology, which enables their network to be self-healing and able to withstand large attacks. The key to DNS Made Easy’s speeds is the placement of their points of presence (PoP) and the providers they partner with.

About DNS Made Easy

DNS Made Easy is a subsidiary of Tiggee, and is a world leader in providing global IP Anycast enterprise DNS services. DNS Made Easy implemented the industry’s first triple independent Anycast cloud architecture for maximum DNS speed and DNS redundancy. Originally launched in 2002, DNS Made Easy’s services have grown to manage hundreds of thousands of customer domains receiving more than 30 billion queries per day. Today, DNS Made Easy builds on a proud history of uptime and is the preferred DNS hosting choice for most major brands, especially companies that compare price and performance of enterprise IP Anycast alternatives.