"The facts involved a young man drinking at two local taverns, then getting on the highway, driving the wrong way and striking my client head on"

Thomas, Conrad & Conrad Law Offices continued to win dram shop cases in 2016 with its $935,000 settlement for a woman who, according to court documents, sustained a broken arm, leg and foot in a crash with an intoxicated driver who died in the accident. Dram shop cases enable a personal injury attorney to prosecute taverns and bars that have served visibly intoxicated patrons who then cause injury to innocent victims.

To avoid a personal injury case of negligence, an establishment that serves alcohol must closely monitor the intoxication levels of their patrons to protect members of the community. In this case court documents show that more than $900,000 of the settlement came from two defendant bars that were accused of serving the driver alcohol after he clearly was intoxicated.

"The facts involved a young man drinking at two local taverns, then getting on the highway, driving the wrong way and striking my client head on," said Erik Conrad, a partner at Thomas, Conrad & Conrad. "Consequently, the business is liable for the damage their customer may bring to persons or property after leaving the establishment."

Monroe County Court of Common Pleas sees only two or three $1 million recoveries per year, and for a law firm to recover this type of money when the injuries did not involve death or permanent disability is rare.

Such groups as Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) have urged enactment and enforcement of dram shop laws throughout the United States as well as England, Australia, New Zealand, and elsewhere in the world.

The personal injury attorneys at Thomas, Conrad & Conrad Law Offices are skilled at looking beyond the person behind the wheel of an accident and determining whether a case qualifies for a Dram Shop Claim.

For more information on dram shop claims, please visit http://www.conradaccidentattorney.com, call 610-867-2900 or write or visit Thomas, Conrad & Conrad Law Offices, 2550 Brodhead Road, Bethlehem, PA 18020.

Thomas, Conrad & Conrad Law Offices believe success is rooted in their proven ability to achieve results in difficult cases. As a result of the firm's sizeable recoveries for clients over the last 25 years, its attorneys are members of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocate Forum, an honor awarded to less than 1 percent of attorneys in the United States. Anyone in an accident involving an automobile, motorcycle or tractor-trailer is encouraged to contact Thomas, Conrad & Conrad Law Offices at his or her earliest convenience.