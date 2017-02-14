Nike Running Camps Announces Pole Vaulting Sessions in Five Locations

Nike Running Camps new pole vaulting camps place a large emphasis on running mechanics for the approach, work on the pole, and very specific skills needed to participate in pole vault. Campers are taught breakthrough skill enhancing techniques that launch athletes to a higher tier.

The following Nike Running Camps are offering pole-vaulting this summer.

Nike Track & Field camp of champions at Stanford University: This one of a kind T&F camp features pole vaulting as one of its disciplines and is open to any and all entrants ages 12-18, welcoming pole vaulters of all skill levels. This co-ed camp runs July 2nd-6th.

Nike Rising Stars Track & Field Camp Hillsdale College: This co-ed T&F camp is open to any and all entrants ages 12-18. Campers who choose pole vaulting as their discipline receive hands-on educational and skill training. This camp welcomes pole vaulters of all skill levels and runs July 12th-15th.

Nike Track & Field Camp at The College at Brockport: Ranked #1 athletic facility in the New York State collegiate system in 2016, pole vaulters enjoy the immaculate Special Events Recreation Center, in which Olympian Gold Medalist Jenn Suhr set the Indoor World Record in the women’s pole vault in February of 2016.

This co-ed T&F camp is open to any and all entrants ages 10-18, running July 30th – August 2nd.

Duke Nike Track & Field Camp: “I highly recommend this camp to future campers,” states Olivia G., Duke University Camper 2016. “It's great for beginners to experienced track athletes. As a pole vaulter, I experienced a positive environment with my event group.”

This co-ed T&F camp is open to any and all entrants ages 12-18, welcoming pole vaulters of all skill levels. This camp runs July 12th-15th.

Nike Track & Field Camps SUNY Cortland: Considered to be one of the best pole vaulting camps in the country, this is the only Nike Running Camp that features an independent pole vaulting session. The SUNY Cortland camp offers top-of-the-line skill training as well as educational lectures given by NCAA coaches on topics geared towards cutting-edge knowledge about the pole vault.

This co-ed pole vaulting camp is open to any and all entrants ages 12-18, welcoming beginners as well as more advanced vaulters. This camp runs July 28th-30th.

NOTE: FOR LIABILITY REASONS, ALL OF THESE CAMPS REQUIRE THAT POLE VAULTERS BRING THEIR OWN POLES.

For additional details or to register online, visit http://www.ussportscamps.com or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP.

