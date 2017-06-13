Sarantos Releases A Cool New Music Video For Pop Summer Song "Above The Clouds."

Sarantos is in a summer mood. The response to his new summer pop song “Above the Clouds” has been overwhelming both in terms of fan response as well as reviews. The new music video should add to that enthusiasm as the story is simple yet Sarantos spends most of the video singing which is very uncharacteristic. Sarantos #1 goal in 2017 was to get this song to the Top 25 on the DRT charts in the United States. That goal seems like it might become a reality if fans continue to push the song. The lyric video has received over 85,000 views in 10 days which is by far the most of any lyric video Sarantos has ever released.

Industry insiders have been anticipating this release and have uniformly touted this song as the “best he’s ever done!” Audiokite reviews by real fans which are used by both indie and pro musicians rated “Above The Clouds” in the 98th percentile.

"This cool summer pop song music video was so much fun to make," says Sarantos. "As a young boy, I always wanted to be an airline pilot and fly up in the clouds so given the nature of this song, I just had to have me up there in a single propeller airplane flying up above the clouds. The story is still the focus but with aspirations to make this my top song in 2017, I added a bunch of musical scenes of me singing, guitar, drums and even backup female vocalists since that’s what the big placements want in their music videos. But there’s still a central theme and that is that no matter how bad a day you’re having, it’s always sunny above the clouds. There is always hope!"

Sarantos and fans chose this charity for this song - The American Cancer Society. They work relentlessly to save lives and create a world with less cancer and more birthdays. Together with millions of supporters worldwide, they help people stay well, help people get well, find cures, and fight back against cancer.

Sarantos' unique sound has been best described by industry insiders as an "emotionally powerful vocal style masterfully united with music that is a fusion of classic '80s rock blended with modern soft rock and pop music."

Since 2014, Sarantos has won over 38 awards with Akademia LA Music and Beat 100, while also being nominated for the International Music & Entertainment Awards and the Hollywood Songwriting Awards. Even without ever using a professional music studio, label, ad agency or radio promoters, “Dreamer” & “What If I Never See You Again” have spent many months in the top 200 on the majors list in the US for radio airplay according to the Digital Radio Tracker Top 200 charts. On the independent charts, Sarantos has hit the top 10 twice.

*Because Sarantos wants music shared throughout the world, fans can always find downloadable songs, lyric sheets, videos and books on the website.

