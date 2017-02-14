For men and women recovering from a divorce, Valentine’s Day can be either an exciting time to spark a new relationship or a time of sadness and hesitation. It may be 10, 20, or 30 years since a divorced person has dated, which can make the transition quite confusing. Is it the right time to start dating again? For those who are gun-shy after a failed marriage, how can one avoid making the same relationship mistakes in the future? What about introducing a new partner to the kids? Divorce Magazine’s bloggers and writers provide useful relationship and dating advice to those who are either considering or have already dipped their toes in the dating pool.

To Date or Not to Date After Divorce: That Is the Question

Not sure whether to start dating again? In “5 Signs You Might Not Be Ready to Date Again,” Jamie Daniel – a licensed marriage and family therapist practicing in Westlake Village, California – outlines the signs to look out for to make the decision easier. “It comes as a surprise when you finally understand that you feel so much better when choosing healthy distractions, rather than to put yourself in a situation you're not ready for,” says Daniel, who also outlines steps someone can take to ensure a healthy transition into a new relationship.

Tips to Follow When Deciding to Date Again

For those who have decided it’s time to move forward and try out dating, Dr. Tarra Bates-Duford – a forensic psychologist, certified relationship expert, and marriage, couples and family therapist – provides tips for ensuring positive outcomes. “Dating after a breakup or divorce can be a difficult decision to make, a decision that should not be entered into lightly,” Bates-Duford explains in her blog post, titled “Dating After Divorce: 14 Helpful Tips to Live By.”

“Those who are not comfortable with themselves and their direction in life will find it extremely difficult, or almost impossible, to find happiness with someone else.”

