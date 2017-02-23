Dr. Tom Pousti

San Diego plastic and cosmetic surgery Practice, Pousti Plastic Surgery, is pleased and excited to announce recent partnerships with major San Diego hotels in order to better serve the Practice’s growing out of town patient base. For almost two decades, Double Board Certified Chief Surgeon, Dr. Tom Pousti, has been growing his private Practice in Southern California, and his exceptional reputation in plastic and cosmetic surgery has lead to an increasing out of town patient base.

For nearly 20 years, out of town patients have traveled from all parts of the United States as well as internationally from Countries including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Greece and the Middle East. Due to his extensive reputation and experience in cosmetic and plastic surgery, patients travel very long distances in order for Dr. Tom Pousti to complete their surgical procedure.

The plastic surgery Practice understands that serving out of town patients requires a different and more effective communication strategy to ensure patient success. Pousti Plastic Surgery has developed an efficient communication procedure to make the due diligence, goals, surgical and recovery process successful and convenient for the patient.

Because Dr. Pousti strongly recommends that patients stay in San Diego for a minimum of 5-7 days after surgery, the Practice has taken their commitment to out of town patients one step further by partnering with major local hotels in the greater Mission Valley area in close proximity to the Practice’s surgery center and office. Pousti Plastic Surgery has negotiated preferred pricing with The Holiday Inn, Handlery Hotel and Resort, and the DoubleTree Mission Valley hotels as a courtesy and benefit for out of town patients.

Out of town patients are encouraged to start by visiting the Practice’s website for more information, before and after photos, procedure information, videos and testimonials. From there, patients are encouraged to contact the Practice and provide digital photos and patient goals for Dr. Pousti to review. The plastic surgery team will then help the out of town patient through the rest of the consult process and answer all questions.

Tom Pousti, M.D., F.A.C.S is double board certified in General Surgery as well as Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He has been a licensed physician for over 23 years and has been in private practice in Southern California for nearly 19 years. Dr. Pousti completed his Plastic Surgery training at Harvard with world-renowned surgeons at The Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. As a San Diego cosmetic surgery and La Jolla plastic surgery specialist, Dr. Pousti focuses on breast surgery, body contouring, facial rejuvenation and all types of revisionary surgery, and sees patients from all over the United States and worldwide.

For more information on Dr. Tom J. Pousti, MD, F.A.C.S, please visit Pousti Plastic Surgery’s website at http://www.poustiplasticsurgery.com or call (619) 466-8851.

###