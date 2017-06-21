The OSHA Training Center at Chabot-Las Positas Community College District, the only authorized OSHA Training Institute Education Center headquartered in Northern California, is encouraging workers interested in workplace safety to consider taking OSHA courses to earn a Professional Safety Certificate. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand for workplace safety specialists is expected to grow by 7% annually through the year 2022. While the primary industries in need of this pool of health and safety expertise will be manufacturing and construction, many other industries are recognizing the need to have employees with a broader level of safety expertise to help monitor hazards and prevent costly accidents.

“A survey conducted by the National Institute for Safety and Health (NIOSH) concluded that the national demand for safety and health services will significantly outstrip the number of workers with the necessary training, education and expertise to provide such services,” says Cari Elofson, Assistant Director of the OSHA Training Center at Chabot-Las Positas Community College District. “Our Professional Safety Certificate program provides a broad base of vital safety and health information, giving participants the opportunity to advance their safety knowledge and promote safety awareness in their workplaces.”

Professional Safety certificate programs include:



Safety Associate Certificate - provides participants with a solid foundation to quickly and accurately address OSHA regulations affecting their industry and help to maintain compliance.

Specialist in Safety and Health Certificate - is designed to expand and improve the practical skills of those responsible for employee health and safety. The courses examine critical safety and health issues of private business, industry and government, and provide training necessary for managing a proactive health and safety program.

Certified Safety and Health Official Certificate - guides participants through the growing web of safety and health regulations including employee safety, liability, training requirements, loss control and program development and implementation. Participants complete an OSHA certificate in either Construction or General Industry.

Public Sector Safety & Health Fundamentals Certificate - supports OSHA’s mission by training public sector employees in occupational safety and health to reduce incident rates for workers in state and local governments. Participants focus on either Construction or General Industry.

For more information about OSHA Training Center courses and the Professional Safety Certificate program, visit the Certificate Program webpage.

About the OSHA Training Center

The OSHA Training Center at Chabot-Las Positas Community College District offers high quality Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) standards-based training for the construction, maritime and general industry in Dublin, California, conveniently located in the San Francisco Bay Area, as well as locations throughout California, Nevada and Hawaii. Programs offered include OSHA safety standards, Outreach Trainer courses, Cal/OSHA standards and customized on-site safety training. For more information, including a complete course schedule, call (866) 936-OSHA (6742), email otc(at)clpccd(dot)org or visit the OSHA Training Center website.