There was a time when pickups were beaten, battered and banged around, but with prices of new and used vehicles soaring, wise owners are protecting their trucks by investing in quality products like the Portable Truck Bed Liner (http://portabletruckbedliner.com).

Portable Truck Bed Liner (PTBL) offers protection for compact and full-sized trucks — whether they’re carrying concrete blocks or cushy couches.

“The Portable Truck Bed Liner helps you to keep your truck bed clean, protect your load, and contain your cargo,” says CEO Todd Clevenger, a veteran entrepreneur with a business degree from Western Michigan University and a boat-load of experience.

The bed-liners are available for full-size pick-ups (bed-width of 58 to 65 inches) in three lengths: Small (63-71 inches) medium (72-80 inches) and large (90-100 inches) as well as compacts (bed-width of 51 to 57 inches) in small (58-69 inches), medium (70-81 inches) large (82-88 inches). The product — which weighs about nine pounds and comes with a nylon carry-all bag and drawstring — is competitively priced at $99.95 to $109.95. Clevenger said they make great gifts for contractors, hunters, do-it-yourselfers, and weekend warriors on birthdays, anniversaries, Mother’s Day, or Father’s Day.

In addition to projecting truck beds, drop-in bed-liners help keep debris like leaves, bark, stones, wood chips, from flying off the back of the truck — a safety precaution mandated in all states as well as common courtesy. The Portable Truck Bed Liner also works with utility trailers.

“Simply place the Portable Truck Bed Liner in the bed of your truck,” explained Clevenger, “then all you have to do is fold the flaps in, buckle the flaps together to secure your cargo, and you’re ready to go.”

Clevenger said his bed-liners are high-quality, durable, convenient, and easy-to-use.

“Once you’ve reached your destination, remove your load, shake out the Portable Truck Bed Liner, and fold it for easy storage,” he added.

Clevenger notes that dealer inquires are welcome regarding this fast-growing market segment.

“Do you feel our product is a good fit for your product line?” he said. “Whether you have a brick-and-mortar storefront, or an e-commerce site, we may be interested in partnering with you.”

For more information about the Michigan-based company, call (616) 250-3196, (248) 505-5554 or visit http://portabletruckbedliner.com and https://www.facebook.com/Portable-Truck-Bed-Liner-170024510037533/.

ABOUT: Portable Truck Bed Liner (PTBL) offers quality, heavy-duty, durable products designed to extend a truck bed’s life and preserve its usefulness. The company is based in Grand Rapids, MI 49546. Dealer inquires welcome.