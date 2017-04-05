Vdara Hotel & Spa Enhances Guest Experience with Interactive Tablets

Crave Tablets at Vdara Las Vegas At Vdara, we are committed to providing an exceptional level of service and the introduction of Crave tablets ensure that we’re elevating that level of service by evolving to meet the modern needs of our guests.

The tablets serve as the digital command center for each suite and offer an array of guest services including in-suite dining, spa services, show tickets and access the latest hotel information and activities. For added convenience, the tablet docking stations double as charging stations for multiple devices as well as a sound system that guests can connect to via Bluetooth.

"It also means that we no longer have to rely on paper directories and marketing materials in the rooms which is not only more sustainable, but also ensures that guests are always receiving the most up-to-date information."

The installation of Crave tablets at Vdara follows the successful deployment of more than 4,000 interactive tablets at ARIA Resort and Casino, which is the world’s largest installation of in-room tablets to date. Vdara’s tablets offer the same user interface which provides an approachable and accessible design offering a wide breadth and depth of capability.

Gareth Hughes Crave Interactive Founder and CEO, said, “We’re delighted to build on our success at ARIA and to add Vdara to our list of prestigious clients. There is no doubt that Crave tablets are appreciated by guests whilst increasing revenues and improving operational efficiencies, and our analytics helps our clients understand their guests like never before. We’re on a mission to revolutionize the guest experience whilst banishing the use of paper within hotel rooms.”

About VDARA HOTEL & SPA

Vdara Hotel & Spa is an internationally inspired all-suite hotel and spa designed for those who love the excitement of Las Vegas but prefer to enjoy it in an exclusive, non-gaming, smoke-free setting. The holistic spa, luxurious pool, intimate meeting space, sophisticated lobby bar and casual eatery and marketplace at Market Café create a warm and inviting environment. Located between ARIA Resort & Casino and Bellagio, Vdara offers access to all of the city’s best entertainment, gaming, shopping, dining and nightlife, while providing a retreat from it all. Vdara and its neighboring properties within CityCenter, which is a joint venture whose interests are owned 50% by subsidiaries of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and 50% by Infinity World Development Corp, a subsidiary of Dubai World. For more information and reservations, visit vdara.com, call toll free at (866) 745-7767 or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Crave Interactive

Formed in 2009, UK-based Crave Interactive Ltd is a leading developer of guest-facing hotel tablets and app solutions. The company is a global market leader, with products and services available worldwide. Crave’s systems are powered by Crave Cloud, a sophisticated proprietary software platform that delivers excellent guest services via any device. To date over two million items have been ordered via Crave Cloud. Crave in-room tablets provide a full range of guest services in a sleek and stylish manner. Crave solutions can replace paper directories, and increase revenues of in-house services, such as spa treatments, restaurant bookings and merchandise sales.

