DataON announces S2D-3000 solutions that have been tested & certified to be part of the Windows Server Software-Defined (WSSD) Program. They follow Microsoft’s requirements & best practices for a Server 2016 software-defined infrastructure.

DataON, an industry leading provider of hyper-converged cluster appliances (HCCA) and optimized storage systems for Windows Server environments, today announces three DataON Storage Spaces Direct solutions that have achieved Windows Server Software-Defined program certification:

•S2D-3216pw – IOPS-optimized solution with NVMe SSDs achieving over 2.6M IOPS in a 4-node cluster

•S2D-3224iw – Performance-optimized solution with all-flash SSDs for maximum flexibility in a 4-node cluster

•S2D-3240iw – Density-optimized solution with all-flash SSDs in an all-in-one cluster

Windows Server 2016 offers a range of competitive and differentiated capabilities to enable lower-cost, cloud scale Software-Defined Datacenter (SDDC) scenarios. The goal of the Microsoft WSSD program is to ensure that customers have a seamless deployment and steady-state operational experience on validated hardware.

“Being focused on customers who have made the ‘Microsoft choice’ to deploy a Windows Server-based storage solution, DataON has deployed over 100PB of Storage Spaces Direct storage in the field,” said Howard Lo, vice president of sales and marketing, DataON. “We are excited to expand and deepen our relationship with Microsoft with Storage Spaces Direct solutions that are certified under the WSSD program. Customers will have greater confidence for seamless deployments and steady-state operational experience.”

DATAON STORAGE SPACES DIRECT SOLUTIONS

The DataON WSSD solutions are built to optimize the full stack of Microsoft Storage Spaces Direct in a hyper-converged platform. It is designed with integrated compute, network and storage infrastructure with near-linear scalability to simplify and maximize the deployment of Microsoft applications, virtualization, data protection and hybrid cloud services. These pre-configured 4-node clusters are capable of supporting 40 Hyper-V VMs per node, for expanded capacity and operational flexibility.

The DataON WSSD solutions integrated with MUST visibility and management software deliver:



Preconfigured 4-node HCCA Clusters – Expanded performance and capacity with scalability and operational flexibility.

Industry-Leading Application Performance – The four-cluster node solution is capable of providing over 2.6 million IOPS (running VM Fleet) using the latest all-flash Intel NVMe-based SSD technology to scale IOPS intensive workloads.

Maximum Capacity Utilization – The capacity-optimized solution with four cluster nodes is capable of providing up to 50TB of capacity using the latest Intel NVMe-based SSD technology.

Hyper-V Virtualization Hosting – Each solution can support more than 40 Hyper-V virtual machines per node, with up to 16 nodes per cluster.

Storage and Networking with SMB 3.0 over RDMA – Delivers the highest throughput, lowest latency and increases CPU efficiency.

Hyper-Converged Scalability – Incremental compute, networking, and storage resources provides near-linear scalability.

Automated Deployment – Automated out-of-the-box workflows accelerate time to deployment for Windows Server 2016 Storage Spaces Direct environments.

Integrated Data Protection and Guarded Fabric – Fully supports Windows Server 2016 with Shielded VM and TPM 2.0 trusted attestation for security and business continuity.

MANAGED BY MUST

All DataON WSSD solutions are pre-configured with DataON MUST (Management Utility Software Tool) infrastructure visibility and management software. Fully integrated with the Windows Storage Health Service API (SM-API), it provides advanced cluster monitoring, performance metrics, system health statistics, and automated system alerts for Windows Server 2016 Storage Spaces Direct.

MUST delivers SAN-like storage monitoring features through a single pane of glass, providing real-time dashboard level metrics for IOPS, latency, throughput on cluster nodes and volumes. With system alerts based on Windows Health Service faults and SAN-like call home services, systems administrators can be automatically notified of hardware failures, configuration issues and resource saturation.

MICROSOFT CUSTOMER STORY: NONPROFIT CHOOSES A WSSD-COMPLIANT SOLUTION FOR CHEAPER, FASTER STORAGE

Youth Villages is a nonprofit organization that helps emotionally troubled children and their families live successfully. They chose a Windows Server 2016 solution with DataON servers that is compliant with the WSSD program to replace an overextended, expensive storage area network. With a solution that takes full advantage of Storage Spaces Direct, Youth Villages slashed its storage costs in half and multiplied storage performance by a factor of 30. They now have more funds for hiring staff and running programs, and staff members get their work done more efficiently. Read Microsoft’s Customer Story: http://bit.ly/2v9PkCU

MICROSOFT WSSD PROGRAM

Based on Storage Spaces Direct technology, the WSSD program provides guidance for a Windows Server software-defined offering. It enables solution vendors to design and validate hardware, and deploy a Windows Server 2016 software-defined infrastructure in a prescriptive manner that follows Microsoft’s requirements and best practices.

“As customers move to Windows Server 2016 for a software-defined data center, we are excited to see DataON deliver offerings that have achieved Windows Server Software-Defined program certification,” said Siddhartha Roy, Group PM Manager, Windows Server, Microsoft Corp. “Customers using DataON’s hyper-converged appliances with MUST software can expect an optimized infrastructure, increased operational visibility, and reliability for their new Windows Server 2016 based software-defined data center.”

THE DATAON DIFFERENCE

DataON is exclusively focused on customers who have made the “Microsoft choice” to deploy a Windows Server-based storage solution. Our team of Microsoft experts know how to design, deploy and support Windows Server storage and will work with you to performance tune your workloads with benchmarks. DataON storage solutions are:



Certified for Windows Server 2012 R, 2016 SDDC and WSSD.

Customer-proven with over 500 enterprise deployments and 100PB of DataON Storage Spaces Direct storage deployments.

Optimized by our team of Microsoft experts to ensure successful deployments into your IT environment, tuned to your workloads.

About DataON Storage

DataON is the industry-leading provider of hyper-converged cluster appliances (HCCA) and storage systems optimized for Microsoft Windows Server environments. Our solutions are built with the single purpose of rapidly and seamlessly deploying Microsoft applications, virtualization, data protection and hybrid cloud services. Our company is exclusively focused on customers who have made the “Microsoft choice” and we provide the ultimate platform for the Microsoft software-defined data center (SDDC). DataON is a division of Area Electronics. For more information, go to http://www.dataonstorage.com or call +1 (714) 441-8820.

