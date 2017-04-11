QBI Continues to Grow Actuarial and Defined Benefits Team

This increase in staff reflects the growing demand from clients and QBI's commitment to continuing its legacy as a market leading TPA firm.

CA –QBI, LLC, one of the nation’s leading retirement plan design firms, today announced additions of key personal to keep pace with its rapidly growing client base.

The firm has expanded its actuarial depth by adding three new enrolled actuaries, bringing the firm’s actuarial staff up to 3 full-time and 3 part-time enrolled actuaries. They will join QBI’s current actuaries: Gary Mevorah, Michael Burkow and Nathan Gasaway.

The new personal include:

Steven Singer - Steve is an enrolled actuary with over 25 years of experience in the retirement field. He previously ran his own consulting actuary business for the last 27 years.

Dan Jock - Dan has 10 years of experience operating his business, Cornerstone Retirement Plan Advisors. He will serve on a part-time basis from Massachusetts.

Justin Greindl - Justin has 12 years of experience working with both large corporate employee benefit firms and small boutique TPA firms. He will be serving on a contractual basis from Florida.

In addition, two experienced defined benefit consultants have joined QBI in its Woodland Hills and Irvine offices. Furthermore, QBI has increased its trust accounting staff by 50%.

"We have a great team of talented and conscientious individuals. In my 25 plus years in the pension actuarial field, being able to lead and work with this group has been the most gratifying experience of my career. QBI and our actuarial team are going in a great direction and we look forward to sharing our retirement plan expertise for many years to come.” Notes Gary Mevorah, QBI’s Senior Actuary.

The expanded actuarial and consulting team supports QBI’s client on a broad range of services ensuring that they are in compliance with the law, calculating the employers' liabilities for their defined benefit pension plans and determining contributions to be made to their plans.

“We’re excited for our team’s growth" said Nick Stonnington, the president and CEO of QBI, LLC. "Their expertise adds to the strong depth QBI brings to the defined benefit space. It also provides for faster turnaround and more expedited service for our clients.” Stonnington Adds, “This increase in staff reflects the growing demand from clients and QBI's commitment to continuing its legacy as a market leading TPA firm."

About QBI

Founded in 1978, QBI, LLC is one of the largest and most experienced TPAs in the country. Specializing in customized design and implementation of retirement plans, QBI provides 401(k), 403(b), profit sharing, pension, cash balance, and hybrid plans. QBI has over 100 employees, three enrolled actuaries, and over 32 consultants, providing administration to 4,000 plans. In the past 18 months, QBI has further expanded operations by acquiring Strategic Pension Services, as well as full-service payroll processors Payroll Ready and PayDaze.