Remcom announces a new version of XGtd®, its high frequency antenna analysis software for electrically large platforms. The update introduces a GPU-accelerated radar cross section (RCS) model that greatly speeds calculations while delivering exceptional accuracy for very complex geometries.

The new model leverages Remcom’s X3D ray tracing technology, which runs on graphics processing units (GPUs) and uses multi-threading to achieve shorter run times. Computation times are reduced to minutes as opposed to hours or days.

In addition, the tool boosts accuracy for RCS calculations of tremendously detailed targets, supporting high resolution CAD models with hundreds of thousands of facets. Targeted ray shooting ensures comprehensive coverage of finely-faceted models.

Ruth Belmonte, product manager for XGtd, said, "The X3D model’s GPU acceleration and targeted ray shooting will benefit users in several important ways. In particular, the ability to predict RCS for far more intricate geometries makes it possible to achieve accurate results for projects that would previously have been too time intensive to compute.”

