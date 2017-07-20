RadPad Makes Renter's Insurance Available For Purchase in iOS App

Our goal is to simplify and improve the tenant-onboarding process, and this is another step in that direction.

In an effort to make it even easier and more convenient for apartment tenants to purchase renter’s insurance on their Apple devices, online rental marketplace RadPad (https://www.onradpad.com/) integrated the company’s insurance offerings in the latest release of its iPhone app. Now, Apple mobile users can find apartments, pay rent, communicate with landlords and manage renter’s insurance all in one place on their phone.

“Our goal is to simplify and improve the tenant-onboarding process, and this is another step in that direction,” said Copley Broer, RadPad CEO. “Providing renter's insurance in a mobile app experience alongside features such as rent payments and lease signing will go a long way towards improving that experience for the tenant.”

Renter’s insurance provides coverage for personal property, personal liability and medical coverage. Belongings are covered against theft, loss and most forms of destruction, even if the damage occurs outside of the apartment. Policyholders are protected if they accidentally damage someone else’s property, and renter’s insurance covers reasonable medical expenses if someone is hurt on the insured’s property.

“Renter’s insurance is something you hope you’ll never need to use but relieved to have when the unexpected happens,” Broer said.

RadPad offers plans from multiple carriers, including State Farm, Farmers Insurance, Geico and Nationwide. Plans are based on where renters live and are as low as $19.99 per month. Renters can get a 10 percent discount if they pay annually.

To purchase renter’s insurance in less than three minutes within the RadPad app, users select a plan, fill out the address to be insured, add the property owner’s information as an additional insured if the owner requested it and provide payment.

There is instant approval for people living in the U.S., meaning no credit checks are required. The plans are renewed every 30 days, and renters can cancel before the next renewal date to stop coverage.

Download the most recent RadPad app for iPhone here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/radpad-apartment-finder-find-list-home-rentals/id553082951?mt=8

About RadPad

Now based in Dallas, Texas, RadPad is an end-to-end rental marketplace focused around people. Renters use RadPad to find a place, sign their lease, pay rent and purchase renter's insurance. Landlords use RadPad to list places, sign leases electronically and accept rents. RadPad has been featured in The Huffington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The Chicago Tribune, The Los Angeles Business Journal, CNBC, FOX Business and Bloomberg News. To learn more, visit https://www.onradpad.com/.